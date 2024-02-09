On 8th February, major violence erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after Muslim protesters pelted stones at police personnel and indulged in arson following the demolition of an unlawfully constructed Madrasa on government property. Now, the former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member Brij Lal has reacted to the shocking incident and expressed apprehension that the banned extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bangladeshi infiltrators could be responsible for the unrest.

He argued for imposing strict sections on the rioters that prevent them from being granted bail and defended the removal of encroachment. According to the parliamentarian, the manner in which the violence was executed appeared to have been meticulously planned. He insisted on an extensive inquiry into the occurrence and advocated for severe penalties for the perpetrators.

Brij Lal blamed Bangladeshi intruders who had snuck into India and PFI for the chaos. He declared the assault on the Haldwani police station a grave offence and called for the agitators to be thrown behind bars. The MP further referred to the administration’s action of taking down the illicit structure as absolutely according to the law. He noted that the matter was not sub judice in court and it was necessary to carry out the action.

Brij Lal said that removing illegal constructions on encroached govt land is the right move by the govt and demanded action under the NSA against the perpetrators. He said, “Violence cannot be tolerated. Their ring leaders who planned it should be jailed under National Security Act and the Uttarakhand government will definitely do it. There is a conspiracy. It wouldn’t have happened on its own.”

Notably, Brij Lal, a 1997 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) official served as the Chief of Police of Uttar Pradesh between 2011 and 2012.

Several other leaders have also said that the violence was done under a conspiracy. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Yadav said, “The incident in Haldwani is a conspiracy. Bombs, country pistols, and other weapons were used, and government officials and police were attacked. There should be an order to shoot rioters at sight… There is no need to be lenient with them.”

BJP MP also Ashok Bajpai called the incident unfortunate and a probable conspiracy. “The incident is very unfortunate, it looks like a conspiracy because the encroachment was removed based on the order of the Supreme Court. Stone pelting, petrol bombs, and firing was done at a large scale. Police personnel have been hurt, strict action needs to be taken,” he said.

Cops came under attack from radical mobs as they entered the Muslim-majority area to execute the demolition of the religious institution. Hundreds of policemen and policewomen were injured in the deadly assault. Islamists encircled the police station before setting fire to the cars parked outside the building in Banbhoolpura. Furthermore, they ignited a transformer which caused a power outage in the region. A crowd stormed the Banbhoolpura police station, trapping several journalists and administration personnel inside.

Haldwani has been placed under curfew and security forces have been deployed as a result of the instance. The government issued orders to shoot the rioters at sight. At least six people have died due to the violence so far. On 9th February, the state government imposed a high alert throughout the region, and Banbhoolpura’s security was beefed up. Meanwhile, the district administration ordered the suspension of internet services and the closure of all schools and colleges.