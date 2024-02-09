On Thursday (8th February), Islamists attacked a Hindu boy named Ajay while he was en route to the market to buy medicines for his mother. The incident took place during the outbreak of violence in Haldwani City in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

The victim was shot several times and is currently battling for his life at the hospital. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the family members of Ajay are seen crying inconsolably and narrating what transpired on Thursday evening.

“We were at home at that time. He (Ajay) was coming from the gym and was getting medicines for my mother. It was around 6 pm. There was darkness all around,” the brother of Ajay stated.

"IsIamist sh0t my son Ajay. He was innocent & was just passing through that area… He's battling for her life in hospital"



“We do not know who shot my brother. I only pray to God that my mother gets fine,” he added. The brother of Ajay requested the local administration to ensure the quick recovery of the victim and provide ration to his family.

A picture of Ajay, undergoing treatment in a hospital in the aftermath of the attack, has gone viral on social media. In the meantime, OpIndia reached out to Santosh Kumar, the uncle of Ajay and the Head of the village.

During the exclusive conversation, he informed us that the victim lived in the Muslim-dominated Gafoor basti. On Thursday (8th February), the victim went to buy Ayurvedic medicine for his ailing mother from a Muslim practitioner.

Ajay undergoing treatment at a hospital, image via X/Mr Sinha

Kumar narrated that Ajay was shot in the lower abdominal area and the bullet exited his body, leaving him in a critical condition. He added that the spine of the victim had been seriously injured.

“At that time, the police were not firing shots. Only the rioters were raining down bullets,” he said on being asked about the perpetrator behind the shooting incident. The uncle of Ajay also told us that the victim was operated by doctors from 11 pm to 3:30 a.m.

He added that all medical expenses incurred in the treatment of the victim are being taken care of by the Uttarakhand government. “Ajay is roughly between 22-23 years of age. He was recently married, has one kid and worked as a scrap dealer.”

Santosh Kumar told OpIndia that a large contingent of police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward situation. He added that the cops are proactively apprehending those involved in violence in Haldwani.

Riots in Haldwani

On Thursday (8th February), Islamists resorted to stone pelting and arson in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani area. The frenzied mob attacked authorities who went there to demolish a madrasa, which was built on illegally encroached govt land near the Banbhulpura police station.

The Islamists pelted stones at the policemen and Haldwani Municipal Corporation workers present there. Later, they surrounded the police station and went on to set fire to the vehicles stationed outside the Banbhulpura police station.

The mob also set a transformer on fire, resulting in a power outage in the area. Several journalists and administration officials were trapped inside the police station as a mob surrounded the Banbhulpura police station.

“Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured,” said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman.

Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges. Uttarakhand government has put high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence.