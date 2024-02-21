Haryana farmers say protesters from Punjab fooled their children during Farmer Protest 1.0, made them heroin addicts, vow to stop them from entering Delhi

On 20th February, News Views, a YouTube-based news channel published a report where Haryana-based farmers expressed their anguish against the farmer protests 2.0. While talking to the channel, one of the farmers accused protesters from Farmer Protests 1.0 of making Haryanvi youth addicts. He said, “Before the previous protests, no one was addicted to ‘Chitta’. We did not even know what it was. Our children fell prey to addiction during those protests. Who is responsible?” For those who are unaware, ‘Chitta’ refers to heroin, an opioid drug that has become a menace in Punjab.

‘They fooled us’

While speaking to the media, the farmers from Haryana contended that the protests have been happening due to the upcoming elections. One of them said, “They are getting foreign funding. Anti-national activities are happening. But we will not allow [what happened during the previous protests] to happen again. They made us fools. This time, we are not going to support them.” He added, “We put our Prime Minister in danger in Punjab. Not again.”

The farmer from Haryana said the protesters kept repeating that they wanted to go to Delhi. “They are not accepting [what the government is proposing]. All they do is ‘Delhi, Delhi, Delhi’,” He said. Citing the protests in Delhi that Anna Hazare led, he said, “At that time, everything was scanned before letting in at the protest site. Everything went smoothly. I am telling you, stop the supply of alcohol and drugs and see how they [the protesters] vanish in four days.”

When the reporter asked about their views on the statements targeting the government about the barricading and using nails to stop the protesters, he said, “When someone tries to spread unrest in the country, the government has to adopt some measures. If roads are opened for them, they will jam the roads and halt the economy. Thousands of companies left the region [during farmer protests 1.0]. Thousands lost their jobs. They [protesting farmers] created a black spot in the region. The companies did not come back. Whatever happened in the past, the people of Haryana are not ready for it [to be repeated].”

Everyone plays a role in the economy, contended farmers from Haryana

When the reporter said the protesting farmers are “annadata”, the farmer from Haryana contended everyone plays a role in the economy. He said that those who run trains, do businesses, and indulge in different jobs, such as doctors, are also ‘data’ (giver). He gave an example of Congress and other opposition parties, “They adopted I.N.D.I.A as the name of their alliance. That does not mean they will win the election.” He added, “Imagine what will happen if Jharkhand stops giving coal. The ‘annadata’ [of Punjab] will not be able to work.”

He added that the government proposed a plan, but the farmers refused. “They aim to spread unrest in the country for the next 15 days. They want to create an atmosphere against PM Modi. It is all being done to cut votes,” he said. Recalling that there are forced labourers in Punjab, he added, “For which labourer who works in their farms have they demanded pension? It is not about the benefit of farmers.”

When asked about the farmers who died during the protests, as claimed by the protesters, he said, “Around four died in my village, too. You cannot call them martyrs if they died of heart attack or by drinking access alcohol. Do one thing. Gather two lakh people. At least four will die daily of natural causes. That does not mean you will call them martyrs.”

The government has to consider the needs of all sections of society

When asked about MSP, he said, “The government has provided MSP on the crops where required. The government has to think about the whole country. They have to consider the needs of all sections of the society. Everyone wants benefits for farmers, but it does not mean other sections of the society can be ignored.”

‘PM Modi is not authoritarian’

The reporter then asked about the allegations levelled by the Congress Party that PM Modi is authoritarian. He said, “If such authoritarianism existed, they would not have sat for a year. Remember the authoritarianism that was in the Chautala rule? 50 bullets and 100 policemen with batons are enough to end any agitation.” He added, “If PM Modi was authoritarian, they would not have been able to stop him in Punjab on a flyover. Do you think he [PM Modi] is powerless?” He contended that the protests are happening to give power to “one family” who believes in corruption and supporting those who are corrupt.

Furthermore, he pointed out that under BJP’s rule, everyone eligible got the jobs irrespective of their political affiliation. He said, “If someone is worthy, he got the job. It was not the same under other governments where only those who bribed them got the job.”

Anti-India activities cannot be allowed

He added, “We are not against farmers but will take action against those who raise anti-India slogans. We will beat up those who raise Khalistan slogans or disrespect our Prime Minister. The National Flag and Red Fort are our pride. We cannot allow anyone to go there and hoist the flag of their choice.”

One of the farmers said, “The farmers from Haryana have understood that the Punjab government is suppressing us. They are using us. They conspired to put us in front. Do you know why? Because we are emotional.

Youth of Haryana fell prey to addiction during farmer protests 1.0

He said, “I listened to an interview of a local leader. He said our children fell prey to addiction. Before the previous protests, no one was addicted to ‘Chitta’. We did not even know what it was. Our children fell prey to addiction during those protests. Who is responsible? We are not supporting them to save our children [from addiction and untimely death during protests].”

He contended if a young member of a farmer’s family from Haryana died during the protests, who would be responsible? “They will call him a martyr. But declaring him a martyr will not bring him back or make any difference [in the lives of the family who lost their son],” he added.

He added, “They want a pension. They want a loan waiver. Okay, we understand. But who will ensure that the burden of 14-20 lakh crore will not fall on ordinary citizens? Give in writing that the taxpayer’s money will not be used for a loan waiver. Take MSP, then.”

One of the farmers said, “Last time, they [farmers from Punjab] promised they would discuss the SYL issue with us. They did not. They have restarted the protests. First, discuss the water issue, then we will talk about the protests.”

Why are farmers protesting

The farmers are protesting to get their demands fulfilled by the Union Government, including a legal guarantee of MSP, implementation of Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and labourers, debt waiver, no hike in electricity traffic, withdrawal of police cases, reinstatement of Land Acquisition Act, 2012, compensation for the families of farmers who allegedly died during 2020-21 farmer protests and more.