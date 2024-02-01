Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Will not let any other mosque get martyred': Hindu Sena chief gets threat letter...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Will not let any other mosque get martyred’: Hindu Sena chief gets threat letter with three live bullets asking him to withdraw Krishna Janmabhoomi case. Details

The letter read, "Babri was martyred, but we will not let any other mosque get martyred. Vishnu, take back the Mathura Eidgah Mosque case; otherwise, you will be killed. You are an intelligent person. As three bullets have already reached you, the fourth will not take time to reach into your head. Allah Hu Akbar."

OpIndia Staff
Hindu Sena chief recieved live bullets and threatening letter warning him to withdraw name from Krishna Janmbhoomi case
Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta recieved live bullets and threatening letter warning him to withdraw name from Krishna Janmbhoomi case (Image: Vishnu Gupta/Facebook)
6

On 30th January, Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta received a threatening letter with three live cartilages. The letter in a yellow envelope had an unsigned letter warning him of the consequences if he did not withdraw from the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

The letter read, “Babri was martyred, but we will not let any other mosque get martyred. Vishnu, take back the Mathura Eidgah Mosque case; otherwise, you will be killed. You are an intelligent person. As three bullets have already reached you, the fourth will not take time to reach into your head. Allah Hu Akbar.”

When the letter was delivered, Vishnu was not at his residence. He had gone to attend a court hearing in Allahabad High Court that was scheduled for 29th January. When he returned home, he saw the envelope stuffed in the handle of the main door. Speaking to OpIndia, Vishnu said, “When I returned home, I saw the letter. Upon opening it, I found a handwritten letter threatening me to take back the case along with three bullets. I have filed a complaint at the police station.” He added that apart from fighting the cases for Hindu causes, his organisation indulges in several social works.

OpIndia accessed the copy of the FIR registered by Madhu Vihar Police Station in East Delhi district under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Vishnu has been fighting the case in Allahabad Court since December 2022.

In his complaint, Vishnu said he returned home after attending the hearing on 31st January at around 3:30 PM. He found the letter stuffed in the door handle, threatening him to take back the case. Vishnu called the police and informed them about the letter.

According to the FIR, a team of Delhi Police reached his residence. The letter and bullets were handed over to the ASI. On the envelope, “This message is for the president of Hindu Sena” was written in Hindi. Bullets were wrapped in silver paper while the threatening letter was written on white paper.

In a statement, Vishnu said, “We will not get scared. We will fight this case with full strength. Shri Ram Mandir is being built after fighting the case in the court. The same will happen in Gyanvapi. The Eidgah mosque will be removed, and Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi Mandir will be built there.”

The handwritten letter warned Gupta of severe consequences and talked about the disputed structure of Ayodhya that was demolished following the Supreme Court’s judgment in 2019. The disputed site was handed over to the Hindu side, and a Bhavya Ram Mandir complex is under construction. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has already taken place on 22nd January 2024. The complex is expected to be completed in the next two years.

Krishna Janmbhoomi dispute

Krishna Janmbhoomi‘s and Gyanvapi’s cases are similar to the Ayodhya Land dispute. In 1669, Aurangzeb had demolished Vishwanath Temple in Kashi, and in 1670, he had ordered to destroy Bhagwa Keshawdev Temple in Mathura. Hindu parties are fighting cases to reclaim the land and construct the Bhavya Temples of Bhagwan Shiv and Bhagwan Krishna.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman highlights the steps taken by government in 10 years to transform Indian economy

ANI -
"Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in the last 10 years," said Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2024 in the Parliament
News Reports

Indian Economy under PM Modi has witnessed profound transformation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman gives govt’s report card

ANI -
The Indian economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has witnessed a profound transformation in the last 10 years when the government took several pro-people reforms that were structural, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, as she rose to present the interim Budget for 2024-25. 

No concept of ‘minority’ in 1920, Muslims said they were a nation: Lawyer drops historical bombshell in SC arguing AMU minority status case, CJI...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Budget 2024, the last during PM Modi’s second term

Haryana: Three Rohingya men sentenced to ten years in jail for trafficking and raping two Rohingya women in a Nuh refugee camp. Read full...

Solely responsible for inciting unrest: NIT-Calicut suspends student who protested against Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, had held ‘India is not Ram Rajya’ poster

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com