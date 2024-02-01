‘Will not let any other mosque get martyred’: Hindu Sena chief gets threat letter with three live bullets asking him to withdraw Krishna Janmabhoomi case. Details

On 30th January, Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta received a threatening letter with three live cartilages. The letter in a yellow envelope had an unsigned letter warning him of the consequences if he did not withdraw from the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

The letter read, “Babri was martyred, but we will not let any other mosque get martyred. Vishnu, take back the Mathura Eidgah Mosque case; otherwise, you will be killed. You are an intelligent person. As three bullets have already reached you, the fourth will not take time to reach into your head. Allah Hu Akbar.”

When the letter was delivered, Vishnu was not at his residence. He had gone to attend a court hearing in Allahabad High Court that was scheduled for 29th January. When he returned home, he saw the envelope stuffed in the handle of the main door. Speaking to OpIndia, Vishnu said, “When I returned home, I saw the letter. Upon opening it, I found a handwritten letter threatening me to take back the case along with three bullets. I have filed a complaint at the police station.” He added that apart from fighting the cases for Hindu causes, his organisation indulges in several social works.

OpIndia accessed the copy of the FIR registered by Madhu Vihar Police Station in East Delhi district under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Vishnu has been fighting the case in Allahabad Court since December 2022.

In his complaint, Vishnu said he returned home after attending the hearing on 31st January at around 3:30 PM. He found the letter stuffed in the door handle, threatening him to take back the case. Vishnu called the police and informed them about the letter.

According to the FIR, a team of Delhi Police reached his residence. The letter and bullets were handed over to the ASI. On the envelope, “This message is for the president of Hindu Sena” was written in Hindi. Bullets were wrapped in silver paper while the threatening letter was written on white paper.

In a statement, Vishnu said, “We will not get scared. We will fight this case with full strength. Shri Ram Mandir is being built after fighting the case in the court. The same will happen in Gyanvapi. The Eidgah mosque will be removed, and Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi Mandir will be built there.”

The handwritten letter warned Gupta of severe consequences and talked about the disputed structure of Ayodhya that was demolished following the Supreme Court’s judgment in 2019. The disputed site was handed over to the Hindu side, and a Bhavya Ram Mandir complex is under construction. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has already taken place on 22nd January 2024. The complex is expected to be completed in the next two years.

Krishna Janmbhoomi dispute

Krishna Janmbhoomi‘s and Gyanvapi’s cases are similar to the Ayodhya Land dispute. In 1669, Aurangzeb had demolished Vishwanath Temple in Kashi, and in 1670, he had ordered to destroy Bhagwa Keshawdev Temple in Mathura. Hindu parties are fighting cases to reclaim the land and construct the Bhavya Temples of Bhagwan Shiv and Bhagwan Krishna.