On Wednesday (14th February), a video report from the Indian Today news channel was making rounds on social media in which one of its journalists could be seen trying to shield the protesting farmers who pelted stones at the state police at the Shambhu border in Haryana.

Journalist Satendra Chauhan could be seen directing the cameraman to avoid showing one of the protesters pelting stones at the Haryana Police. “Don’t show that,” he could be heard saying as the cameraperson widened the angle to show some of the agitated protesters pelting stones.

The video of the said incident was posted by several social media influencers and media commentators who alleged that India Today was trying to safeguard the protesters as they pelted stones. “The camera showed protesters pelting stones at police. The reporter asks the cameraman not to show that. Why shouldn’t that be shown?” questioned one of the netizens.

Camera showed protestor pelting stones on Police.



India Today- "Ye mat dikhao"



Ye kyun nhi dikhayein @aroonpurie?



India Today only wants to show Govt is wrong, hiding why they are taking action. pic.twitter.com/h2BmBgTdDB — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) February 14, 2024

“Why your reporter is forcing the cameraman not to show the Stone pelters? Is he there for propaganda or reporting?” asked another X user.

Hello @IndiaToday

Why your reporter is forcing the cameraman to not to show the Stone pelters?



Is he there for propaganda or reporting?



pic.twitter.com/rIF1t7Zykd — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Political Kida, one of the X users, alleged that India Today only aimed to portray the government as wrong while defending the stone pelters.

The camera showed a protester pelting stones at the police.



India Today: "Ye mat dikhao."



India Today only aims to portray the government as wrong defending stone pelters pic.twitter.com/focef40Iun — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) February 14, 2024

“Cameraman captures protesters throwing stones at the police. India Today’s journalist Satyendra Chauhan tells him not to show that. But if police respond with tear gas, the media will label the govt as Anti-Farmer and Fascist!” commented another X user.

Camera showed protestor pelting stones on Police.



India Today- "Ye mat dikhao"



Ye kyun nhi dikhayein @aroonpurie?



India Today only wants to show Govt is wrong, hiding why they are taking action. pic.twitter.com/h2BmBgTdDB — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) February 14, 2024

The video has been widely shared on social media platforms criticizing India Today for allegedly spreading partial information in favour of the protesting farmers. However, later India Today officially shared another video coverage by Satendra Chauhan in which the latter could be seen reporting and confessing that the protesting agitated farmers pelted stones at the Police.

“The farmers did not intend to stop. They were continuously pelting stones at the police resulting in police action. The Haryana Police then fired tear gas shells and attempted to disperse the crowd,” Chauhan could be heard saying.

Interestingly, Chauhan is said to have reported about the stone pelting after he got injured during the attack. Chauhan, who also is associated with Aaj Tak was injured during the farmer’s protest at the Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana. He was immediately taken to Ambala city’s civil hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

However, the reporter reported from the hospital that the farmers pelted stones at the police which triggered the police to take severe action against the protesters. “The situation at the Shambhu border was quite tense. The tensions escalated further after the farmers began pelting stones at the police. Later the police also resorted to firing tear gas shells at the farmers,” Chauhan reported from the hospital bed.

The protests at the Shambhu border and nearby areas are underway. On Wednesday (14th February), protesting farmers from various organizations began marching towards the national capital. The Delhi Police posted at the borders are currently protecting the borders and maintaining law and order in response to the farmers’ ‘Delhi chalo’ demands. A vast deployment of police and paramilitary forces, as well as multi-layered barricades, are in place to secure the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur.

Central Delhi has been heavily secured, with anti-riot soldiers placed strategically and metal and concrete blocks limiting access to numerous critical roadways.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro restricted passenger admission and exit at nine stations by closing some gates for many hours in anticipation of the farmers’ march to the national capital.

Following failed negotiations with the government, police used tear gas to prevent hundreds of farmers demanding minimum crop prices from marching on the capital, Delhi. Thick clouds of tear gas were used to disperse protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala, around 200 kilometres north of the capital. Additionally, authorities used drones to drop tear gas canisters from the air.

While the police are not actively hindering farmers’ passage from the state to Delhi, Punjab has declared a state of high alert, with roughly 70% of the state police force told to remain on duty in the field.

The farmers are organizing a large-scale protest to force the Centre to acknowledge their list of demands. The farm organizations are pushing for legislation to establish a minimum support price (MSP), a criterion they agreed to in 2021 when they agreed to terminate their protest against the now-repealed agricultural laws.

Farmers are also advocating for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, and farm debt relief. According to the farmers, the Centre should secure “justice” for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.