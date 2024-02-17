Saturday, February 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsISRO launches Young Scientist Programme for school students, read details on how to apply...
News ReportsTech
Updated:

ISRO launches Young Scientist Programme for school students, read details on how to apply for the YUVIKA programme

The Young Scientist Programme - YUVIKA was conceived to impart basic knowledge on Space Science, Space Technology and space applications to younger students with a preference to rural areas of the country.

ANI
8

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to organise a special programme for school children called the “Young Scientist Programme”, “YUva VIgyani KAryakram” (YUVIKA).

The key objective of this initiative is to impart basic knowledge on space science, space technology and Space Applications to younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology.

ISRO said it has chalked out this programme to “Catch them young”. Youngsters can be involved and excel in space science and technology if they get an opportunity because they are the future building blocks of the nation.

The YUVIKA programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) based research and aligned careers.

The Young Scientist Programme – YUVIKA was conceived to impart basic knowledge on Space Science, Space Technology and space applications to younger students with a preference to rural areas of the country.

The programme is thus aimed at creating awareness about the emerging trends in science and technology amongst the school-going students. The programme envisages two weeks of class room training, practical demonstration of experiments, hands-on CANSAT, a Robotic kit, Model rocketry interactions with ISRO scientists and field visits.

The programme was conducted successfully in 2019, 2022 and 2023 with the participation of 111, 153 and 337 students, respectively, representing every State and Union Territory.

The course will cover classroom lectures, hands-on activities like robotics challenges, DIY assembly of rockets/satellites, sky gazing, etc., technical facility visits, and interaction with space scientists.

How to register for YUVIKA-2024?

The registration process for YUVIKA-2024 will be held from February 20 to March 20, 2024.

Step-1: Register in ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform: https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration

Step-2: Verify your email as received after successful registration in above website. Please click on the verification link sent to your registered email ID.

Step-3: Participate in SpaceQuiz. Read Quiz guidelines carefully before appearing for the quiz.

Step-4: Fill in your personal profile and education details.

Step-5: Students need to take a photocopy of the certificates and attest the same by the Principal/Head of School signing the certificate for verification. The verified certificate needs to be scanned and uploaded to the website. The photocopy of attested certificates and certificate for verification need to be uploaded to the website.

Step-6: Generate your certificate for verification by your Principal/Head of School/ Parent/ Guardian (Any mismatch observed in the attached certificate(s) by the student and the certificate for verification submitted by the student will be liable for cancellation of the student’s candidature.).

Step-7: Scan and upload your document and submit the application.

Who can apply for YUVIKA – 2024?

Students studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2024, within India are eligible to apply.

Applicants are advised to carefully review all the details entered in the application form, uploaded documents and certificates before submitting the application form. Applications, once submitted, cannot be edited or modified later. For more information, applicant students can visit the website of ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa: https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com