A brutal Kanhaiya Lal-like murderous assault recently surfaced from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar where a Hindu tailor was attacked with Iron rods. The victim has asserted that he was brutally attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa, but the cops are dismissing this claim. The victim has accused Sahil, Shaukat, and Munna of attacking him for playing Hanuman Chalisa at his shop. He has alleged that the police are not mentioning the Hanuman Chalisa angle in the FIR and forcing him to change his statement.

However, Police have denied the angle of Hanuman Chalisa in the recent incident. The police have said that there is nothing like this and all legal proceedings have been completed.

According to the victim, even though he gave all the details to the police, the Hanuman Chalisa angle was not mentioned in the FIR and the complaint was not even read to him. Later, when he was taken to the district police chief’s office, he alleges that he was not heard there either.

Police did not mention Hanuman Chalisa in FIR: Victim

Speaking to OpIndia, victim Rajendra Chauhan stated that pressure was being exerted on him to change his statement. He said that he has been harassed frequently for playing Hanuman Chalisa. Some time ago, when he played Hanuman Chalisa at his shop, Bilal came there to stop him from playing Hanuman Chalisa. Bilal reportedly asked, “Why are you playing the Hanuman Chalisa here? It disturbs us” and had a brawl. However, the police did not mention any of these issues in the FIR registered for the attack.

He further stated, “On Saturday (3rd February 2024), I was taken to the SP office, where I told them all these details when asked. Also, I further told them that I was attacked by the same persons, but they avoided the matter. They were saying that this is wrong. Now how can I convince them?”

It is alleged that the Police asked to remove the video, police denied the same

The victim has alleged that the police pressured him to change his statement. According to his allegations, the police were shooting a video of him. According to his statement, the local police called him for questioning on Saturday (February 3), where he recounted all the details and said that the accused had been consistently harassing him for playing Hanuman Chalisa, but the officer said, ‘You are lying’. According to his allegations, the Police had shot his video during this conversation and it was shot in the angle in which only he appears in the video. The reason given is that the video has been shot to calm the situation.

Victim Rajendra Chauhan also alleged that the police had made special arrangements for the accused to eat in the lockup. He has demanded that the truth should be added to the FIR and the accused should be prosecuted and brought to justice.

Police deny the allegations, say the matter is calm and accused will be released

On the other hand, the police are still denying these allegations. KC Rehwar, the officer investigating the incident, told OpIndia in a conversation, “The victim says that earlier there was a quarrel over the Hanuman Chalisa and since then there has been a head-to-head clash over small matters, but there is nothing like that in the current incident.” The police have refused to add the Hanuman Chalisa angle in the case.

Importantly, while the accused persons were detained by the police, they were not arrested, and now they are being released.

The police officer added, “On the first day, preventive action was taken against the accused. It has been more than 24 hours now that they will be released. The legal proceedings have been completed, now the accused are being released.” On the other hand, he denied the allegations of videotaping the victim.

The Bhavnagar’s Kanhaiyal Lal-like brutal assault

On 1st February, a Hindu tailor Rajendra Chauhan who lives in Bhavnagar’s Kumbharwada, was working at his shop when the accused came and attacked him with an iron pipe and threatened to kill him.

As per the FIR, two days ago there was an altercation with the accused Shaukat, who lived next door, after which he filed a complaint against him, in which Bilal was also named. It is mentioned in the FIR that the attack was carried out to retaliate against him for filing the complaint.

The victim said in a conversation with OpIndia and other media channels that he was attacked for playing Hanuman Chalisa. He alleged that playing Hanuman Chalisa has led to frequent clashes with the Muslims. The police, on the other hand, are saying that there is no mention of Hanuman Chalisa in the current incident and therefore it has not been mentioned in the FIR.