A brutal Kanhaiya lal-like murderous assault was recently reported from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar in which a Hindu tailor was attacked with Iron rods. The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. The victim has accused Sahil, Shaukat, and Munna of attacking him for playing Hanuman Chalisa at his shop.

The victim, a tailor in Kumbharwada, Rajendrabhai Chauhan, filed a complaint with Boratalav Police, leading to the initiation of an investigation.

According to the complainant, on the evening of February 1, while working in his shop, Sahil Padarshi and Shaukat Mankad entered with a pipe in Sahil’s hand. They verbally abused and threatened the victim, he said, blaming him for filing a complaint against Munna Bilal Padarshi. Subsequently, Sahil hit the victim on the head with the pipe, causing injuries. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he received medical attention.

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday (1st February). The brutal assault was caught on camera and the CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on the internet.

Several netizens have shared the video of the brutal incident seeking strict action against the accused while recalling the Islamist attack on Hindu tailor Kanhaiyalal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Rajendrabhai Chauhan, the complainant, mentioned that Sahil’s father Munna Bilal Padarshi had visited him a few days earlier, questioning why he filed a complaint against his son. Munna allegedly made threats, indicating that if the complaint was not withdrawn, severe consequences would follow. The complainant claims that this incident is related to the ongoing tensions between the two families.

Speaking to OpIndia, the victim said he has been actively involved in various activities, including organizing processions on Hanuman Jayanti and undertaking Kavad Yatra. He emphasized the communal harmony in the area, mentioning that both Hindu and Muslim communities reside peacefully. However, the recent incident has disrupted this harmony.

OpIndia also spoke to the local police in this matter. The police officials assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and additional information will be disclosed after further examination of the case.

Officials conducting the overall investigation, including officers with the authority to investigate such cases and the investigating officer PSI (Police Sub-Inspector) from the Special Operations Group, have informed us, “FIR (First Information Report) has been filed for the ongoing investigation, noting down the details for further inquiry, which does not include any reference to Hanuman Chalisa. Both parties had reached a compromise earlier, and when the case was filed, it was halted by those involved. An assault had taken place during the filing of the complaint. In the meantime, we are continuing our investigation, and more information will be revealed after further examination.”

The assault, nevertheless, has chilling parallels with the bloodcurdling murder of Udaipur man, Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor who was hacked to death by two Islamists for expressing solidarity with former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Kanhaiya Lal murder case

On 28th June 2022, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was reportedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his son while playing a video game.

His neighbour Nazim filed a complaint against Kanhaiya Lal, following which he was arrested. Nazim also leaked Kanhaiya Lal’s number, photograph, and address to his community groups. After being released on bail, he continued to receive threats.

Feared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal shut his shop for six days and approached the Police for protection. Instead of giving him protection, the Police asked him to compromise with the Islamists who were threatening him. After six days, when he opened his shop, two Islamists came as customers and beheaded him.

Following his murder, his killers Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos escaped the scene on a bike with number 2611. 26-11 is the date of the Mumbai Terror Attack. The killers were nabbed by the Police 130 KM away from Udaipur at Bhim Highway. As per reports, the bike with the 2611 number belongs to Mohammad Riyaz. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction.