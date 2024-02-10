Saturday, February 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKejriwal pulls out of the INDI alliance in Punjab, says AAP to fight on...
News Reports
Updated:

Kejriwal pulls out of the INDI alliance in Punjab, says AAP to fight on all 14 Lok Sabha seats

The move comes as another significant blow to the INDI alliance, which is struggling to get its feet on the ground even as the rival NDA has hit the ground running with PM Modi announcing that they aim to better their tally beyond the 400 mark.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal (Image Source: Daily Ex
4

Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intends to vie for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh, signalling the end of the opposition alliance in the state. Kejriwal stated that the party will unveil its candidates for these seats within 10-15 days.

“Two years ago, you bestowed your blessings upon us. Out of 117 seats in the Assembly elections, you granted us 92, marking a historic moment in Punjab. Now, I come before you with folded hands, seeking one more blessing. With the Lok Sabha elections just two months away, Punjab holds 13 seats and Chandigarh one—14 seats. Within 10-15 days, AAP will announce its candidates for all these 14 seats. It is my earnest appeal that you ensure AAP sweeps all these 14 seats with a resounding majority,” he expressed at an event on Saturday.

The move comes as another significant blow to the INDI alliance, which is struggling to get its feet on the ground even as the rival NDA has hit the ground running with PM Modi announcing that they aim to better their tally beyond the 400 mark.

Earlier, another significant INDI alliance partner, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said her party will go solo into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

“Will fight LS polls alone,” said Mamata Banerjee, snapping ties with Congress and putting paid to weeks of speculations on the fate of the INDI alliance in West Bengal.

“I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party, and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP.” the TMC supremo said, as quoted by ANI.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UPA era was leaderless, Sonia Gandhi acted as ‘Super PM’: Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress supremo for economic mismanagement

OpIndia Staff -
Nirmala Sitharaman further emphasised, "Sonia Gandhi acted as the 'Super Prime Minister' as Chairperson of the National Advisory Council (NAC)."
News Reports

‘TMC workers abduct women from their homes and violate them night after night’: All you need to know about the violence that has erupted...

OpIndia Staff -
Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal have been on the boil as locals, mainly women, have hit the streets demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's close aides Sheikh Shahjahan and two other TMC workers

EPFO hikes interest rate on provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY 2023-24

Rajdeep Sardesai admits his son is a Modi supporter: Watch what the he said after India Today survey predicts third term for PM Modi

Indian-origin man dies in Washington days after life-threatening assault, killing of Indians in US continues unabated

JNU: Leftist goons attack ABVP members during general body meeting, several injured. Here is what we know so far

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com