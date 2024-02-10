Kejriwal pulls out of the INDI alliance in Punjab, says AAP to fight on all 14 Lok Sabha seats

Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intends to vie for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh, signalling the end of the opposition alliance in the state. Kejriwal stated that the party will unveil its candidates for these seats within 10-15 days.

“Two years ago, you bestowed your blessings upon us. Out of 117 seats in the Assembly elections, you granted us 92, marking a historic moment in Punjab. Now, I come before you with folded hands, seeking one more blessing. With the Lok Sabha elections just two months away, Punjab holds 13 seats and Chandigarh one—14 seats. Within 10-15 days, AAP will announce its candidates for all these 14 seats. It is my earnest appeal that you ensure AAP sweeps all these 14 seats with a resounding majority,” he expressed at an event on Saturday.

The move comes as another significant blow to the INDI alliance, which is struggling to get its feet on the ground even as the rival NDA has hit the ground running with PM Modi announcing that they aim to better their tally beyond the 400 mark.

Earlier, another significant INDI alliance partner, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said her party will go solo into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Will fight LS polls alone,” said Mamata Banerjee, snapping ties with Congress and putting paid to weeks of speculations on the fate of the INDI alliance in West Bengal.

“I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party, and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP.” the TMC supremo said, as quoted by ANI.