Two days after a triple murder took place in Lucknow’s Malihabad, the Lucknow police have arrested the main accused Lallan Khan, and his son Faraz. After committing the triple murder of their relatives, the accused had been absconding. As per reports, both accused were roaming around and planning to surrender but were caught by the Lucknow Police before that.

Notably, on Friday evening (2nd February), 70-year-old Lallan alias Siraj, along with his son Faraz killed three people over a land dispute. Reportedly, Lallan Khan attacked the house of his nephew Farid Khan along with his son, driver, and another person. Lallan and his associates shot dead three people from a neighboring family. The accused fired five bullets from his licensed rifle which was fitted with a telescope.

(Triple murder in Lucknow’s Malihabad, Image Source – TV9 Bharatvarsh)

After committing the crime, the accused fled the crime scene. This incident took place in Mohammadnagar talukdari of Malihabad. The deceased victims included a woman named Farheen, her son, and her brother-in-law. Lallan Khan is the uncle-in-law (brother of her father-in-law) of the deceased Farheen. This dispute took place over a piece of ancestral land, the value of which is said to be around Rs 4 crore. The disputed land is in Mithenagar.

The incident was caught on CCTV footage and it soon went viral on social media. The police used the CCTV footage to identify the accused in this case.

In the CCTV footage, 70-year-old Lallan Khan, along with his son, can be seen holding a gun and opening fire on three victims, later identified as his relatives. As per the footage, after Lallan Khan fired a shot, his son Faraz took the gun in his hand, went to the door of the house, and fired another bullet. After this, he again loaded the rifle and fired another shot. A total of three people including a child were killed in this firing.

As per reports, Lallan Khan alias Siraj Khan is a history sheeter and had terrorised the streets of Lucknow with guns. Fond of guns, Lallan used to call himself “Gabbar Khan”, riding horses, and soon earned notoriety with the same name.

According to media reports, 18 criminal cases are registered against Lallan Khan. He is also a history sheeter of Malihabad police station. Despite being a history-sheeter, he possessed a huge cache of firearms and licensed weapons, also held a passport, and traveled abroad.

According to a report, at one time, 24 cases were registered against Lallan Khan. It is said that in the 80s, Lallan Khan had earned notoriety in Lucknow and had terrorised the area. He used to ride on a horse and liked to call himself Gabbar Khan. However, the last FIR against Lallan was registered in the year 1999 as he avoided many cases because of his money, muscle power, and access.

In the year 1985, many weapons were recovered from his house which were kept on a carpet, and a photograph was taken with him. The police are also investigating how Lallan Khan’s license was issued despite so many cases and how it was being renewed continuously.

A cache of weapons was found in Lallan Khan’s house in 1985: Former DGP

Brijlal, who was SP City of Lucknow and former DGP of the state in 1985 said that when the house of Lallan alias Gabbar was raided back then, many weapons were found in his house. There were many weapons on the same license. Many illegal weapons were also found.

Recalling the raid, Brijlal added that at that time 30 guns were recovered from Lallan’s house. The weapons that the police had recovered from the house in the Chowki area were spread on the carpet and Lallan Khan was made to sit and his photograph was taken with the recovered weapons.

His Passport was issued in the year 2010 and he visited Poland

Lallan Khan is a resident of Malihabad and has three sons. Two of his sons have settled in Poland. His third son lives in Lucknow and he was involved in the triple murder case with his father. Lallan Khan himself has visited Poland. Now the police are also investigating how his passport was issued.