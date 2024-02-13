In the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, the police have arrested five people accused of raping a minor girl. Two of the accused persons are minors. Meanwhile, on Monday (12th February), the administration bulldozed four residences belonging to accused Arbaaz, Sohail, and Anos alias Yas. During the demolition, officers from three police stations were present. Hindu organisations demanded the demolition of the other unlawful hideouts of the accused.

According to the police, on Sunday in Daloda, Mandsaur district, the accused blackmailed the girl and called her to meet with them privately. When the girl arrived, the accused initially slapped her before beating her with a belt. When Hindu organisation workers came to know about it, they nabbed three accused and brought them to the police station. However, two of the accused managed to escape.

Late at night, police filed a case against the five accused, including the main accused, and took them into custody. Sohail, Arbaaz, and Anos are aged 20, 19, and 19 respectively. The other two accused are under 18 years of age. Police stated the main minor accused raped the girl in 2022 as well.

The victim said that on 11th February, around 5 PM, she was heading to coaching on Station Road. At that time, Yas and his friend (minor) blocked her path. Yas showed old photos of the victim with a minor. They both blackmailed her by showing her old objectionable pictures and threatened to make the photos viral if she refused to come to Dwarka Vihar Colony.

The victim further stated that when she began rushing home, Yas and his friend caught her and choked her. They subsequently made her sit in a black car and drove to Dwarka Vihar Colony. She was pulled out of the car, and Arbaaz and a minor boy started assaulting her. The minor slapped the victim 15 or 20 times in addition to strangling her. He then pulled out his belt to hit the victim. Meanwhile, accused Sohail also arrived.

The minor girl said that during this time, the accused took her to a hut in Dwarka Vihar Colony and raped her. Three more persons arrived whom the victim did not know. Then Hindu organisation workers caught the perpetrators and took them to the police station. After this, the victim’s parents were called to the police station.

Following this, activists from the Hindu organisations surrounded the police station and demanded severe punishment for the perpetrators. Hindu groups say that the accused started attacking the underage girl at 5 PM on Sunday, took her to a secluded location and sexually assaulted her.



In this matter, former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia stated that he spoke with the Collector and SP about taking stern action against the perpetrators. There has also been a call for a probe into past criminal cases that may have gone unnoticed. Meanwhile, Tehsildar Nitish Patel stated that following the incident, information was collected from the Gram Panchayat and four illegal constructions of the three accused were demolished.