On Monday (5th February), the Domalguda police arrested two persons on charges of abusing and assaulting the TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) bus driver and conductor of the Farooq Nagar depot at Tank Bund on Sunday night. As per local media reports, the accused duo identified as Mohammad Majeed and Mohammad Qasim launched a violent attack with a cricket bat in which conductor Ramesh’s left arm was broken.

According to police, the accused duo Mohammad Majeed and Mohammad Qasim were riding a bike and they dangerously overtook the bus. The bus driver, angered by the reckless driving of the biker duo, shouted at them which escalated into an argument among them.

Later, the bikers stopped their vehicle and stormed the bus where they started hurling abuses and assaulted the driver and conductor with a cricket bat.

In the ensuing attack, the driver Sheikh Abdul suffered severe injuries while the conductor Ramesh’s left arm was broken. Additionally, the glass of the bus was also shattered in the violent attack.

After getting information, Domalguda police reached the spot and arrested the accused duo. Subsequently, they were sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

An FIR has been registered under section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty) of the IPC, and Public Property Damage Act.

Video of the violent attack is doing rounds on the internet in which the attackers can be heard hurling abuses and attacking the TSRTC staff with a cricket bat.

Mohammad Majid & Mohammad Khasim attacked an RTC driver & conductor with a cricket bat and the conductor's hand was fractured, driver injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/YnXU8ubj7O — Gems Of Telangana (@GemsOfKCR) February 6, 2024

Following the violent attack, TSRTC director VC Sajjanar condemned the attack and warned that anyone who indulged in such a violent attack on TSRTC staff would have to face consequences.

Taking to X, TSRTC director wrote, “It is unfortunate that some deliberately attack #TSRTC staff who are repeatedly warned. This is not good for society at all. Recently in #Hyderabad the driver and conductor of Farooq Nagar Depotwere indiscriminately attacked on Sunday night on the tank bund. They were beaten severely with a cricket bat. In this incident, conductor Ramesh’s left arm was broken. Driver Sheikh Abdul was injured. The RTC officials filed a complaint in Hyderabad Commissionerate Domal Guda Police Station about this incident and a case was registered.”

He added, “The accused Mohammad Majeed and Mohammad Qasim were arrested by the police. My thanks to the police who nabbed and arrested the accused in the shortest possible time. The management once again warns that any attack on the RTC staff will be punishable by law #TSRTC.”