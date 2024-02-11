Mufti Salman Azhari has been granted bail by Gujarat’s Bhachau court in relation to his provocative statements in Samakhiali. He was brought before the court upon the conclusion of his remand and conditional bail was allowed. His troubles are not yet over though as the Modassa Police Station has also opened a case against him. Therefore, there’s a strong possibility that Modassa cops will take him into custody.

The Mufti obtained bail in the Junagadh case regarding his provocative remarks but was later apprehended by the Kutch police in a First Information Report filed in Samakhiali. He was then brought before the judge who placed him on remand for a period of three days. The matter was revisited late on 11th February (Sunday) when the government opposed bail rather than appealing for remand. However, following the exchange of arguments from both sides, the judge released him on a Rs 30,000 bond.

The Mufti will now be arrested by Arvalli police as soon as he is released on bail. According to media reports, a team has reportedly left for Kutch. He will be transported to Modassa and placed under arrest.

A formal complaint has been submitted in Modasa

It is noteworthy that Mufti Salman Azhari was recently the subject of a formal complaint filed in Modassa, Arvalli. In an interview with OpIndia, Modasa Police verified the information and stated that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is in charge of the investigation.

The Mufti addressed a gathering at Modassa in December of last year. Police appointed a prosecutor and launched an FIR against him after they obtained a video of his speech upon learning about the Junagadh case and discovering that he had uttered some contentious statements. Furthermore, the event’s organizer, Ishaq was identified as an accused party. He was later nabbed, taken to court and placed under three days of remand.

The District Police Chief confirmed that a case under sections 153B, 505(2), and 298 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the Mufti and Ishaq in the matter. The authorities have also invoked provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case as preliminary inquiries have shown that he has made disparaging remarks about the Scheduled Caste community. He stated that after the remand in Kutch is over, Mufti Salman Azhari will be under the custody of Modassa police.