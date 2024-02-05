Monday, February 5, 2024
Pakistan: 10 policemen killed, 6 injured after police station attacked in Dera Ismail Khan

ANI
Dera Ismail Khan attack
Representational image, via Pakistan Observer on X
As many as ten policemen have been killed, six injured in an attack on a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the Pakistan police said on Monday, Geo News reported.

As per the police, terrorists attacked the police station with heavy weapons at 3 am in the Daraban tehsil.

The injured have been shifted to DHQ Hospital, the police added, as per Geo News.

The terrorists attacked the police station from all sides with grenades and heavy gunfire.

The police retaliated but the terrorists escaped in the darkness of the night, the law enforcement agency added.

Police forces have now cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to hunt down the fleeing militants, while the quick response force has reached with additional force, as per the police, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, The News International newspaper recently reported that Pakistan has seen a surge in terror attacks with at least 93 militant attacks taking place in the country in January this year, in which 90 people were killed and 135 injured.

Moreover, 15 individuals have been reportedly abducted in January 2024.

The data was released by an Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

