Thursday, February 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPFI ran a dedicated group named "Reporters" tasked with identifying and assaulting members of...
News Reports
Updated:

PFI ran a dedicated group named “Reporters” tasked with identifying and assaulting members of BJP and RSS: ED supplementary charge sheet

According to the charge sheet, PFI generated Rs 120 crore from criminal activities. Sixty crore of this amount was deposited directly into PFI's bank account.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Daily Pioneer
Image via Daily Poineer
8

The banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) formed an elite team named “Reporters” to attack Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders and activists. These “Reporters” were trained to carry out their nefarious designs as well as the manner to assault the BJP and RSS members. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made the shocking revelations in its supplementary charge sheet which was filed in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Aaj Tak reported that the agency stated in its supplementary charge sheet that the group designated as “Reporters” was created specifically to target members of the BJP-RSS. Those involved were engineered to locate and strike their targets.

The ED has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the court against 12 PFI members in a reported Rs 120 crore Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. According to the charge sheet, PFI generated Rs 120 crore from criminal activities. Sixty crore of this amount was deposited directly into PFI’s bank account.

The agency said that the outlawed extremist group was utilising the funds in illegal operations which included housing PFI members who had engaged in violence and providing financial support for their weddings. The ED further divulged that PFI prepared its members for combat and murder under the guise of training. Furthermore, those who underwent this training were urged to commit crimes.

ED’s chargesheet. (Source: The New Indian)

The primary focus of the ED investigation was rupee manipulation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). However, the inquiry discovered that PFI used this money to encourage acts of violence among its members. PFI, however, has refuted these accusations. Anees Ahmed, the national general secretary of the organisation claimed that PFI is only active in India, but the charge sheet unveiled that hundreds of PFI members work in Gulf nations. They collect money and send it to the radical group in India.

ED has compiled this information on 14,428 individuals who live abroad.  The data was uncovered on a hard drive that was taken from Kozhikode’s Unity House. The names of the people who work there are from Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh,  Jeddah, Dammam, United Arab Emirates to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman as well as other countries in Asia which proves the vast network of PFI.

Notably, on 28th September 2022, the Government of India declared PFI an “unlawful association” and temporarily banned the organisation for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The government reasoned that the organisation was “prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country” and cited the group’s connection with terror organisations like Students Islamic Movement of India, Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Maz Pathan and his minor friend killed 16-year-old Vaibhav Singhal for not removing a girl’s photo from phone, arrested after gunfight with cops

OpIndia Staff -

As former Congress Dy CM busts Rahul Gandhi’s lie that PM Modi was made OBC by BJP govt, Gandhi changes goalpost, read why ‘Kagzi...

Raju Das -

Uttarakhand: Mob resort to arson and stone pelting as authorities demolish madarsa built on illegally encroached govt land in Haldwani

OpIndia Staff -

‘Destroy Ram Mandir, erect Mosque over it’: leftist students discuss at ‘Brahmanical Hindutva Fascism’ talk hosted by OP Jindal University

OpIndia Staff -

India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey projects a third term for PM Modi, gives hope to INDI bloc in some states

OpIndia Staff -

Voting for general elections ends in Pakistan amid allegations of mass rigging, mobile phone and internet services shut down during polling

ANI -

‘Should children of IAS-IPS officers continue to get reservation benefits?’ Justice BR Gavai asks as Supreme Court starts hearing plea on sub-grouping in SC/ST...

OpIndia Staff -

“It was a crisis situation”: Union govt tables White Paper on Indian Economy in Lok Sabha narrating how UPA govt ruined the economy

OpIndia Staff -

Infrastructure revolution: From the 2nd largest road network in the world to soaring civil aviation, how 9 years of Modi govt has transformed India

Debraj B -

Congress wants to connect with lakhs of Agniveer aspirants, promising a ‘review’ of the scheme: Why this campaign is dangerous and harmful for India

Lt Col N. Thiagarajan -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com