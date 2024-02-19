In a major claim on Monday (19th February), West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could soon visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali and meet the women victims who have raised allegations of systemic sexual harassment and rape against TMC leaders.

In an exclusive Interview with India Today TV, LoP Adhikari stated that PM Modi is likely to pay a visit to West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district and meet the Sandeshkhali victims of sexual harassment and rape.

Adhikari told India Today that preparations are being made for the visit of PM Modi. He, however, added that the dates for his visit will be finalised by the Prime Minister’s Office. But India Today citing sources mentioned that the Prime Minister will visit Barasat in North 24 Parganas on 7th March.

Meanwhile, after the Calcutta High Court granted him permission, Adhikari will Sandeshkhali on Tuesday (20th February). According to him, he will be accompanied by four to five MLAs. Pertinent to note that he was forced to approach the court after West Bengal police stopped him from going to the violence-hit Sandeshkhali village twice, last week.

Earlier in the day, the state BJP unit launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the Sandeshkhali horror alleging that “goons” were “hunting down” Hindu women and sexually assaulting them. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee addressed a press conference in Delhi. In the press conference, she said that houses of women, who alleged sexual assault by local TMC leaders, were being looted after they shared their ordeal in news interviews.

She addressed the press conference a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke on the Sandeshkhali unrest stating, “an incident was made to happen”. She blamed it on the BJP alleging that it scripted this along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sandeshkhali horror

Tensions have been high in Sandeshkhali which initially began a month ago when an ED team was targeted by a mob when it was bound to conduct a raid on TMC strongman leader Sheikh Shahjahan. In the violent attack, ED officials were severely injured. Following the attack on ED persons, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan went into hiding. Meanwhile, the financial probe agency conducted raids on his house in Sandeskhali in connection with an alleged ration scam.

While Sheikh Shajahan went into hiding, multiple women from the village, came out to share their ordeal with local media in his absence. The Sandeshkhali women have alleged that the TMC leaders led by Sheikh Shahjahan and his accomplices Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra carried out systemic sexual exploitation, rape, and land grabbing among others.

When a woman victim gave a statement before the magistrate, West Bengal police added sections of rape in the FIR against the three TMC leaders. As per the latest reports, the woman has alleged that her home was attacked by ‘men wearing police uniform’.

Currently, Shahjahan is absconding, and his close aides Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar have been arrested by the West Bengal police.