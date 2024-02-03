Saturday, February 3, 2024
Pune: Professor, 5 students arrested for a play mocking Lord Ram, Goddess Sita at Savitribai Phule University

The play centred around the backstage banter of actors in 'Ramleela', depicted a male artist portraying Sita smoking a cigarette and using abusive language. ABVP strongly objected to the offensive portrayal of the Hindu Gods and Goddesses and lodged an FIR against the artists, following which they were arrested by the police.

A professor and 5 students were arrested for mocking Lord Ram and Goddess Sita with abusive dialogues in a play staged by the Lalit Kala Kendra, a centre for performing arts affiliated with Pune University. The professor, Dr Pravin Bhole, and five students were accused of offending religious sentiments through objectionable dialogues and scenes in the play based on ‘Ramleela’.

The offensive portrayal of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita was strongly objected to by the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students from Lalit Kala Kendra. The play centred around the backstage banter of actors in ‘Ramleela’, depicted a male artist portraying Sita smoking a cigarette and using abusive language.

Taking to X, ABVP Pune shared a video of the offensive play and wrote, “Prabhu Shriram and Sita Mata were portrayed as clowns in the dramas presented by the department of Fine Arts Center of Savitribai Phule Pune University.”

Following a complaint by ABVP functionary Harshvardhan Harpude, a case was registered under section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with deliberate and malicious intent to outrage religious feelings. The arrested individuals include Dr Pravin Bhole and students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi, and Yash Chikhle.

According to the FIR, when ABVP members objected to the play and halted the performance, the artists allegedly responded by heckling and assaulting them.

