Pune: Professor, 5 students arrested for a play mocking Lord Ram, Goddess Sita at Savitribai Phule University

A professor and 5 students were arrested for mocking Lord Ram and Goddess Sita with abusive dialogues in a play staged by the Lalit Kala Kendra, a centre for performing arts affiliated with Pune University. The professor, Dr Pravin Bhole, and five students were accused of offending religious sentiments through objectionable dialogues and scenes in the play based on ‘Ramleela’.

The offensive portrayal of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita was strongly objected to by the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students from Lalit Kala Kendra. The play centred around the backstage banter of actors in ‘Ramleela’, depicted a male artist portraying Sita smoking a cigarette and using abusive language.

Taking to X, ABVP Pune shared a video of the offensive play and wrote, “Prabhu Shriram and Sita Mata were portrayed as clowns in the dramas presented by the department of Fine Arts Center of Savitribai Phule Pune University.”

सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठामधील ललित कला केंद्र या विभागाकडून सादर केलेल्या नाटकांमध्ये प्रभू श्रीराम व सीता माता यांची भूमिका विदूषक प्रमाणे दाखवण्यात आली. त्याच बरोबर प्रभू श्रीराम यांना राखी सावंत व देवी देवतांच्या पात्राच्या मुखातून शिव्या व आक्षेपार्ह भाषा वापरण्यात आली pic.twitter.com/gPxE7QdXN5 — ABVP Pune (@ABVPPune) February 2, 2024

Following a complaint by ABVP functionary Harshvardhan Harpude, a case was registered under section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with deliberate and malicious intent to outrage religious feelings. The arrested individuals include Dr Pravin Bhole and students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi, and Yash Chikhle.

According to the FIR, when ABVP members objected to the play and halted the performance, the artists allegedly responded by heckling and assaulting them.