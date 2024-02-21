Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Rajasthan: Joint team of Kerala and Ajmer police attacked by criminals Danish and Shahjad in Dargah area, IPS injured

During the operation, Danish and Shahjad opened fire on the police team, and even tried to stab police officials with a screw driver.

OpIndia Staff
Ajmer: Joint police team attacked by criminals in dargah area
IPS injured in attack by criminals in Ajmer dargah area, Image via NDTV
6

A joint team of Kerala Police and Rajasthan Police came under firing by criminals in Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The incident occurred on Tuesday, 21 February. As per reports, a police team from Kerala had reached Ajmer looking for 2 criminals in the city. With the help from Rajasthan police they were trying to nab the criminals when the team came under firing from the criminals.

Multiple rounds of bullets were fired by the criminals after which the police team started retaliatory firing. Trainee IPS officer Sharan Kamble Gopinath got injured in the firing by the criminals. The incident occurred at the Kamani Gate locality under the jurisdiction of the Dargah police station.

As per reports, two criminals named Danish and Shahjad were wanted by the Kerala police for cases of robbery of Rs 45 lakhs and gold in Ernakulam district. The police team has recovered bullets, illegal guns, spare cartridges and other tools from the criminals. A team of Kerala police led by IPS Sharan Kamble Gopinath had reached Ajmer to nab those criminals. Officials from the Dargah police station provided support to the Kerala police team in the operation. During the operation, Danish and Shahjad opened fire on the police team, and even tried to stab police officials with a screw driver.

In some media reports, one of the criminals has been named as Sajid.

As per reports, Dargah police had prior intel that the criminals are armed and may turn violent. They were well prepared to overpower the criminals and eventually both Danish and Shahjad were arrested by the joint police team. IPS Kamble Gopinath got injured during the operation.

Dargarh police station official Gauri Shankar has told media that both the criminals are originally from Uttarakhand’s Roorki. Both are repeat offenders and are wanted for multiple criminal cases in Uttarakhand too. While the police team was trying to arrest them, they had tried to create a stampede in the crowded area to escape. However prompt action by the police team resulted in the arrest of both criminals.

Ajmer dargah police, Kamani gate Ajmer, Kerala Ajmer
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

