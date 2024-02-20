Tata Group companies have surged in value in a remarkable feat over the past year. The conglomerate’s market value has surpassed Pakistan’s GDP. As per the Economic Times report, the total market size of Tata Group is approximately Rs 30.3 lakh crore (USD 365 billion), surpassing the estimations of Pakistan’s GDP, which is around USD 341 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the India’s second-largest company. It contributes significantly to Tata Group’s success. The current value of TCS alone stands at around Rs 15 lakh crore of USD 170 billion, almost half of Pakistan’s GDP. Notably, the neighboring hostile country faces a severe economic crunch and has drowned itself deep in debt burdens.

Several companies under Tata Group, including Tata Motors, Titan, Trent, TCS, and Tata Power, have shown exceptional performance recently, increasing the conglomerate’s market value. Eight Tata companies have doubled their wealth in the past year alone, including TRF, Trent, Benaras Hotels, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors, Automobile Corporation of Goa, and Artson Engineering. There are 25 Tata companies listed on the stock exchange. Except for Tata Chemicals, all companies have seen a rise in wealth.

Several unlisted companies under the Tata Group are Tata Sons, Tata Capital, Tata Play, Tata Advanced Systems, and airline ventures like Air India and Vistara. If these companies are considered for the market value, the conglomerate’s market value could easily rise by an estimated amount of another USD 160-170 billion.

India’s economy, with a GDP of approximately USD 3.7 trillion, towers over Pakistan’s economy by 11 times. India is expected to surpass Japan and Germany in terms of GDP and become the third-largest economy by Fiscal Year 2028.

On the other hand, Pakistan is facing economic challenges and currently has around USD 125 billion of external debt and liabilities with no concrete plan to come out of it. Earlier, the country used to take hefty loans from International Monetary Funds. Still, in the past few years, the debt from countries like China has increased significantly, leading to a deadly debt trap. The hostile neighbour is consistently dwindling its foreign exchange reserves and moving towards all-time high inflation. Pakistan’s currency value has dropped from PKR 138 per USD to PKR 277 per USD in the past five years.