A woman who is a deputy SP of the Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a complaint in Ghaziabad, accusing her ex-husband of marrying her while posing as a fake IRS officer and duping her for lakhs of rupees. The offender has been apprehended and jailed by the Ghaziabad police.

Shrestha Thakur, a 2012-batch IPS officer, married Rohit Raj, whom she met on a matrimonial website in 2018.

Shrestha Thakur, also known as ‘Lady Singham’ for her sharp policing skills, was led to believe that Rohit Raj was an IRS officer from the 2008 batch stationed in Ranchi as Deputy Commissioner. She then married him. But then, the plot took a twist.

Following a series of family inquiries, it was discovered that Rohit Raj was an IRS officer. However, following the marriage, Shrestha Thakur discovered that her husband was not the IRS official he claimed to be.

Understanding the magnitude of the situation, the lady DSP opted to swallow the bitter pill to keep her marriage intact. However, she eventually discovered that her “husband” had begun duping others in her name.

“Rohit Raj Singh had described himself as a 2008 batch IRS officer, Deputy Commissioner and posted in Ranchi…Despite knowing the truth, the applicant did not spoil the marital relationship and fulfilled all the financial demands of Rohit and his family in 2018 took a loan against my own salary and transferred the money to Rohit’s father’s account,” read the complaint of Thakur.

She further said, “Even after supporting Rohit completely, there was no change in his behavior and he continued to collect huge amounts of money from many people by misleading and cheating them using my police post and name. After talking to Rohit and his family on this issue, Rohit and his family started harassing me. I was beaten up by Rohit Raj Singh and my child was threatened with death.”

The official said that Rohit, his father, and his brother fraudulently deposited Rs 15 lakh to their account by faking signatures and using ATM cards, adding that she had saved this money to buy land in Lucknow.

“Fed up with all these things, I got divorced from Rohit Raj Singh three years ago. But to misuse my name, after Ranchi and Bihar, he had made his new base in Kaushambi in Ghaziabad. He started cheating people and told all my staff that he was posted as Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi. He also got married again two years ago. He has created a fake Facebook ID by misusing the photo of my small child…,” she said.

The police subsequently arrested the accused and has initiated an investigation into the case.