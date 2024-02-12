In the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, two minor boys gang-raped a girl after watching a porn video The youngsters who perpetrated the crime are only eight and ten years old. The incident took place at a private school where these students studied. Instead of studying, the two minor boys started watching pornographic films on their mobile devices. During lunch break, the two boys sexually assaulted a girl. Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR in the matter. Reports say that the victim is just five years old.

According to the local SP, when the girl returned home, she told her family what had transpired. When the family took her to school, the administration did not listen and turned them away. The school management claimed that false accusations were being levelled to defame the school. Following this, the family approached the police station and filed a complaint. The police then registered an FIR based on the complaint. On Saturday (10th February), the medical examination of the victim was conducted.

The police have apprehended both the accused minors. The accused duo will be sent to a juvenile home. According to police, both of them confessed to the crime. The youngsters stated that they did this after seeing porn films. The accused boys said that they perpetrated the crime by taking the girl behind the school. After the incident, both of them returned home. The victim has identified both of them. There was swelling in the girl’s private parts, which the mother noticed while changing the victim’s clothes.

Both minors were brought before the Juvenile Court before they were sent to the juvenile home. A similar incident was reported from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, in which a minor boy sexually assaulted his sister and then killed the girl out of fear of getting caught. Nowadays many such incidents have come to the fore, where children raped minor girls after watching porn films.