Imrana, who had placed an order of Rs 50,000 for Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from Javed Shaikh, was arrested from her residence at around 4 PM on 17th February by a joint police team of Special Task Force (STF) and city police station. 45-year-old Imrana is the wife of a man named Azad. She is a resident of the village of Bantikhera in the Shamli district, and works as an occultist. She is also known as “Imrana Baba.”

Imrana has been living in Prempuri with her family members for a long time, and has an extensive network due to her alleged work. On 16th February, STF Meerut arrested Javed Shaikh of Mimlana Road and recovered four time bombs from him. He had disclosed that Imrana directed him to make the bombs in exchange for Rs 50,000, and paid Rs 10,000 in advance. The police have been searching for Imrana ever since.

She was planning to create unrest in India to protest the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In addition to radicalising individuals, Imrana was reportedly instrumental in the production and distribution of bombs. She recently placed orders to make time bombs that would be detonated to cause fear throughout the nation.

Imrana was handed over to the Kotwali police where she was questioned by the STF team for two hours. The Delhi Intelligence Bureau (IB) team will also interrogate her. Imrana’s daughter Rukhsar alleged that they had turned Imrana over to the police. Meanwhile, there is a growing whiff of a terrorist conspiracy.

According to reports, the fresh order of bombs was intended to be utilised after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the Lok Sabha elections. Furthermore, she had ordered over 200 explosives in 2013 during the violence in Muzaffarnagar, and distributed them during the riots. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh mentioned that Imrana will undergo a comprehensive interrogation to further know about the outfits and people who are behind her along with their nefarious objectives.

STF Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Brijesh Singh highlighted that Imrana has been in contact with Zarif Ahmed, the father of Javed Shaikh since 2009. He is employed as a Hakim, a Muslim doctor who treats patients using conventional remedies. He had provided Imrana with medication for her sickness and has been connected to her ever since. Imrana asked for two explosives from Javed Shaikh even in 2009, one of which was detonated while the other was dropped into the Kaali River.

Imrana got in touch with Javed Shaikh, and told him to prepare 55 bombs some of which were used during 2013 riots. The others were stored at her house for multiple days, and later discarded into the Kali River. Imrana kept four bombs inside her place in case there was another similar incident.