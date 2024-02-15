On Thursday, February 15, Bengali film actress and West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty resigned from her post, expressing unhappiness over the local party leadership in her constituency. She has submitted her resignation to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, however, media reports suggest that the resignation has not yet been accepted.

Mimi Chakraborty has reportedly stated that she is not happy with her Jadavpur seat and local leadership. She alleged that she is not getting enough support from local leaders.

Mimi Chakraborty’s resignation to Mamata Banerjee will not count as a formal resignation as she has not yet submitted her resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Therefore, there will be no difference in her position at the moment.

The Statesman quoted Trinamool Congress insiders as confirming that Mamata Banerjee has assured Mimi Chakraborty that she will look into her grievances.

Earlier, Mimi Chakraborty had resigned from the membership of two standing committees. Mimi Chakraborty was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industrial Affairs. She was also a member of the Joint Committee of the Union Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Mimi Chakraborty had also resigned from the post of president of the health centre organisation under her Lok Sabha constituency. She was the president of Nalmudi and Jirangchha Block Primary Health Centre Rogi Kalyan Sangh under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. After this resignation, speculation about her next move was intensified in political circles. Finally, she resigned from her MP post on Thursday (15 February 2024).

It remains to be seen whether Mimi Chakraborty will retire from politics or join some other party. However, from the statement she has given about his resignation, it seems that she is in the mood to retire. Media reports claim that she was not happy with her Lok Sabha seat and local leadership.

Mimi Chakraborty said, “Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone. Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not. I spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues I had. I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time. I will complete the further process after whatever she says.”

Mimi Chakraborty was born on 11 February 1989 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. She is a well-known name in the Bengali film industry today. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the film “Champion” and has worked in over 25 successful films to date. She is very popular in Bengal. Given her popularity, she got a Lok Sabha ticket from TMC in 2019.

Mimi Chakraborty contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a TMC ticket from the Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. Mimi had defeated BJP’s Anupam Hazra by 2.95 lakh votes. In this election, Mimi Chakraborty got a total of 6,88,472 votes. At the same time, BJP candidate Anupam Hazra got 3,93,233 votes.

She courted controversy while making her debut into politics with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when she was seen wearing gloves while shaking hands with the people in her constituency. Moreover, during her election campaign, she was seen addressing people in a loud manner, almost shouting at them with anger.

“I am here only because of you. I have no other reason to be here. I want to work for you. I am here to work for you, I have no other reason to be here. Everyone should get it into their heads. Why have I come here after leaving everything?”, said Chakraborty. Mimi looked as if she was almost intimidating the people present there.

Chakraborty’s angry rant had resulted in wide criticism on social media.