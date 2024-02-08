Thursday, February 8, 2024
Punjab: 32-year-old woman mauled to death by 20 stray dogs in Kapurthala

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has promised financial assistance to the deceased's family and directed the competent department to drive out stray dogs from the village.

In Punjab’s Kapurthala, a 32-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of 20 stray dogs in Passan Kadim village on Wednesday (7th February). The mangled body of the victim woman, Pari Devi, was found near a village field in Sultanpur Lodhi.

According to her family, the woman went to graze animals and had been untraceable since Tuesday evening. Gurdev Singh, the village sarpanch, stated that the woman’s body had wounds from multiple bites on the head and face.

According to police sources, another woman from the same area was also attacked by a dog and suffered serious injuries. The victim is being treated at the Civil Hospital. “Last week, a minor boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in the village. These dogs are habitual of feeding on animal carcasses. They attack pedestrians and people riding two-wheelers,” said a villager. According to an HT report, the villagers have asked the district administration to find an effective solution for the stray dog menace.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has promised financial assistance to the deceased’s family and directed the competent department to drive out stray dogs from the village.

The Deputy Commissioner met with the officials and asked them to take all necessary steps to combat the stray dog issue.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the SDMs, veterinary officers, and other officials to devise a comprehensive strategy to combat the stray dog problem. “All possible help will be provided to people and we will find a proper solution to this problem,” DC Panchal said.

