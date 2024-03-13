Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Crime
Updated:

2018 Hapur lynching case: 10 persons convicted, get life sentence for murder of 45-year-old Qasim over claims of cow slaughter

All convicts Rakesh, Hariom, Yudhishthir, Rinku, Karanpal, Manish, Lalit, Sonu, Kaptan, and Mangeram of Dhaulana’s Bajhaida village have been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 59,000 each.

OpIndia Staff
Hapur mob lynching case
Hapur mob lynching case, image via Sachin Gupta on X
8

On Tuesday (12th March), a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur convicted and sentenced ten people to life in jail for lynching a 45-year-old ‘meat seller’ identified as Qasim Qureshi in June 2018 over claims of cow slaughter. The sentence was pronounced by the bench of Additional District Judge (POCSO) Shweta Dixit.

Another victim, 62-year-old Samaydeen, was hurt during the incident. As per the reports, the accused persons were convicted under sections 302 (murder) 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder) 149, 147 (rioting), 148 (being armed with a deadly weapon), and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Earlier, in a written statement to the Court, the primary accused, Rakesh Sisodia had denied any role in the attack and had claimed he was not present at the spot when the alleged lynching happened in the year 2018. Residents then stated that rumors of cow slaughter caused the lynching but the police dismissed the claim.

The complainant and victims were represented by Adv Vrinda Grover, Adv Soutik Banerjee, Devika Tulsiani, Haji Yusuf Qureshi (Late) and Mohd Furquan Qureshi.

Searched termsHapur mob lynching case, UP court, cow slaughter case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

