Kalki Peethadhishwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam spoke to the media on Sunday (10th March) morning at Kalki Dham in Ekora Kamboh, Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. In this interaction, the former Congress leader who was recently expelled launched a fierce attack on Rahul Gandhi. Holding Rahul Gandhi directly responsible for the destruction of the Congress, he said that the leaders who were with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are being insulted today. He said that this disdain would ruin the Congress.

According to a report by Jagran, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “As long as Rahul Gandhi is in Congress, Congress will never be able to rise. If you talk to leaders like Kamal Nath, Digvijay, Jitin Prasada, RPN Singh, Anand Sharma, Sushmita Dev, and Ghulam Nabi Azad, the truth will come out itself. Even Priyanka Gandhi herself is barely surviving somehow within the Congress.”

Criticising the I.N.D.I. Alliance, he said, “It is an alliance formed by thieves who are backstabbing each other. This alliance cannot compete with Modi. The public is with Modi, and Modi’s government will be formed for the third time at the centre.”

When asked about Mayawati, he said, “Mayawati ji is sensible. She knows that it would not be a fair decision to join the group of thieves. Congress is also responsible for Kamal Nath’s plight in Madhya Pradesh.”

Notably, on 10th February, an official statement from the grand old party stated that the Congress President had “approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party immediately for six years”. According to the official release, the expulsion was taken following complaints of indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party.

The developments come in the wake of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the foundation stone laying ceremony on 19th February. Notably, Acharya Pramod Krishnam is the head of Shri Kalki Dham which will host the foundation laying ceremony. For those unversed, Lord Kalki will be the last avatar (reincarnation) of Lord Vishnu in Kalyug, the last Yug in the cyclical time.