Thursday, March 28, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Importance of mutual respect, deplore expressions of hatred against any individual or group: Ashoka University reacts after students raise anti-Brahmin slogans

Ashoka University took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain and wrote, "Ashoka University attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect. The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group."

OpIndia Staff
Image from Times Now
Image via Times Now
11

After footage of students making anti-Brahmin and casteist remarks surfaced on social media, Ashoka University in Haryana’s Sonipat released a statement on 27th March claiming to take the necessary steps to promote peace and unity and assured disciplinary action against the culprits. The institution claimed that it “deplores” inflammatory language against a person or group.

It took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain and wrote, “Ashoka University attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect. The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group.”

It added, “Ashoka University’s Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression have clearly laid down that such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. This is essential to preserving the spirit of community at Ashoka.”

The varsity said, “Actions that make the atmosphere intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to University disciplinary procedure. The University will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed.”

Netizens, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the institution’s response to the incident. A person commented that Ashoka University is deftly sidestepping from the matter and urged it to take strict action against the students who have converted the place from an educational institution into a political platform. he added, “We will not tolerate such hatred against an entire community. Take action first, then talk.”

“Spare us the word salad,” noted a social media user. He asked the university to take action against those who are inciting hatred on your campus against particular castes.

Another questioned why the university couldn’t identify the offenders and mentioned, “Article 19(a) liberty of thought, belief, and opinion. Yet, this freedom is not absolute. It is subject to reasonable restrictions for maintaining social order.”

A user remarked that “freedom of expression” doesn’t equate to “abuse of other communities” and accused, “You are becoming a hub of anti-social day by day. It cannot be tolerated. Take strict action against these hate mongers. Otherwise, we will launch a campaign against you.”

An individual charged that Ashoka University is turning into another JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University).

Rather than taking action against the accused, a netizen pointed out that the university supported them by “pronouncing or quoting the values already envisaged in the Indian Constitution,” and referred to it as “prejudice.”

Ashoka University students shouted anti-Hindu slurs during demonstrations on 26th March. Social media users shared videos of the students chanting “Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad” and other similar provocative phrases. In addition to abusing the Baniya and Brahmin communities, they chanted “Jai Savitri-Jai Fatima” and “Jai Bheem-Jai Meem.” They also wanted reservations and a caste census at the university. It led to a major uproar on social media with many demanding action against the perpetrator students.

The students staged a demonstration and called on the administration to establish an Equal Opportunity Cell. The university’s Social Justice Forum (SJF), an autonomous student organization that allegedly advocates for the rights of people from racial and religious minorities, was leading the demonstration.

There was reportedly similar agitation on 22nd March by the same group, who boasted on social media that they had “successfully” interrupted Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani’s “masterclass on Branding” that was set to begin at noon on the same day.

(With inputs from ANI)

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Contact: [email protected]

