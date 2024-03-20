Badaun Police detains father and uncle of Sajid, who had murdered two minor Hindu boys

The father and uncle of the deceased Sajid, who was killed in a police encounter, have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police for questioning regarding a double murder case in Budaun district. Two children were brutally murdered on Tuesday in Badaun’s Baba Colony. Subsequently, one of the suspects involved in the crime was killed in a police encounter.

“The children were playing on the terrace. The accused arrived, waited for a while, and then ascended to the terrace where they were and brutally murdered them,” stated Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar in an interview with news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, two minor Hindu children were murdered by accused Sajid after slitting their throats. A third child also suffered severe injuries on the neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sajid, who was subsequently gunned down in an encounter with the police, was accompanied by his brother Javed.

At the Baba colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost, extensive police security was deployed as locals protested the horrific double murder. Budaun District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar stated that some individuals became agitated following the incident and have been urged to maintain peace.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari commented on the Badaun double murder, stating, “It is a tragic incident. The Yogi government, known for maintaining law and order, swiftly took action in the matter.”

The surviving brother of the two deceased children, who was also an eyewitness to the incident, recounted that two individuals came to their house and took his brothers to the terrace. Speaking to ANI, he mentioned that the accused attempted to attack him as well, but he managed to fend him off and escape.

“The man from the barber shop came here. He took my brothers upstairs; I don’t know why he killed them. He tried to attack me as well, but I defended myself against his knife, pushed him away, and ran downstairs. I sustained injuries to my hand and head. Two individuals, the accused, were here,” he recounted.