On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, two minor Hindu children have been murdered by accused Sajid and Javed after slitting their throats. A third child also suffered severe injuries on the neck, he is currently being treated at the hospital. Members of Hindu organisations, along with the relatives of the deceased, have gathered at the police station in protest after the murders. The victim’s family members say that the throats of the deceased children were slit by the accused Sajid and Javed. The family members have said that the accused even drank blood of the victims after murdering them.

The accused Sajid and Javed run a salon. One of the accused Javed has been killed in an encounter with police after the murders. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at the location to maintain law and order.

This incident is being reported from Civil Lines area of Badaun. Vinod’s family lives on the third floor of a house in Baba Colony here. Vinod’s wife worked in a beauty parlor. Vinod works as a water tank contractor in Ghazipur. The couple was not at home at the time of the incident. Their three children were present at home. Javed reached their house at 6 pm on Tuesday evening. He took the children inside the house on the pretext of feeding them something. After locking them inside a room, he slit the necks of all the children one by one using a razor.

The deceased children are 14-year-old Ayush and 6-year-old Honey. Javed also tried to slit the neck of the third child in the house, however, he somehow freed himself and ran away. The injured child is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Hearing the screams of the children, people started gathering at the spot. Seeing the gathering of people, Javed ran away.

The family members have said that Javed even drank the blood of the children after murdering them. IG Range has said that a proper investigation will be conducted about the allegations.

Police started searching for the absconding accused after being notified of the crime. Ultimately, Javed was caught by the police. Javed attacked the police and tried to escape, after which Javed was killed in an encounter. Along with Javed, another youth named Sajid is also reportedly involved in this crime. Angered by the murders, people vandalised a salon in the city, which apparently belonged to Javed.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed to handle the situation and maintain law and order.