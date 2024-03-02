Saturday, March 2, 2024
Bengaluru: Blast suspect caught on CCTV footage, had ordered Rawa Idli before leaving a bag at Rameshwaram Cafe

CCTV footage released by the police shows a man wearing a cap and mask coming to the café with a bag purportedly filled with IED explosives in his hand. He then ordered Rawa Idli at the café and left the bag there while leaving the cafe.

OpIndia Staff
Bengaluru blast suspect spotted in CCTV
Bengaluru blast suspect spotted in CCTV. Image Source: X handle of PTI
5

A bomb blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday(1st March). The accused had kept a bag full of explosives in the cafe. At least 10 people were reportedly injured in the blast. Now, the day after the blast, a photograph of the suspect has surfaced. CCTV footage released by the police shows a man wearing a cap and mask coming to the café with a bag purportedly filled with IED explosives in his hand. He then ordered Rawa Idli at the café and left the bag there while leaving the cafe.

Newly surfaced CCTV footage from Saturday depicts the individual suspected of involvement in the Rameshwaran Cafe blast in Bengaluru, seen approaching the restaurant with a bag believed to contain an Intensive Explosive Device (IED). Following the explosion on Friday, which injured 10 individuals, the perpetrator is reported to be evading authorities. In response, police have established multiple teams to track down the suspect. According to police sources, the blast at the popular cafe in Bengaluru was executed through a low-intensity IED triggered by a timer.

This suspect is around 30 years old. He came to the cafe with a bag at around 11:30 a.m. He ordered Rawa Idli at around 11:38 a.m. He was captured on a CCTV camera placed above a counter in the cafe. Nevertheless, he did not eat the food and was seen near the wash basin area around 11:44 a.m. Approximately a minute later, he exited the cafe. The explosion occurred at approximately 12:56 p.m. Another CCTV footage revealed the individual approaching the restaurant while carrying a bag. Police speculate that a makeshift improvised explosive device (IED) containing a timer, concealed within the bag, triggered the low-intensity blast.

A case regarding the explosion incident has been filed under the rigorous Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act. On Saturday, personnel from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the scene to assist local law enforcement in their inquiry. Divya Raghavendra Rao – the co-founder and managing director of Rameshwaram Cafe – affirmed cooperation with the authorities and officials conducting the investigation. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of senior police officers on Saturday afternoon in connection with the blast.

