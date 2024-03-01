Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has confirmed that it was a low-intensity IED blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru, reported India Today.

BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirms to reporters the Rameshwaram Cafe blast was a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) pic.twitter.com/tY2aXImENL — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 1, 2024

Visuals shared by India Today channel showed a patch of blood, along with nuts, bolts, and metallic objects at the blast location. CM Siddaramaiah later stated that the blast was a bomb blast, from a low intensity device.

Earlier media reports about the incident had reported it as a ‘cylinder blast’. However, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stated that he has spoken to the founder of the popular coffee chain and he has confirmed that it was not a cylinder or boiler blast, but a customer had left a bag inside the cafe.

9 people have been reportedly injured in the blast.

CM Siddaramaiah confirmed the news while speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru. It is now confirmed that the blast was intentional, aimed to target people and cause harm.

Forensic officials and bomb disposal squad are already at the location, carrying out investigation at the site. 9 people have been reportedly injured in the blast.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they emerge.