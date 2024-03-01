Friday, March 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah confirms that it was IED blast in Rameshwaram Cafe, Whitefield
Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah confirms that it was IED blast in Rameshwaram Cafe, Whitefield

Earlier media reports about the incident had reported the incident as a 'cylinder blast'. However, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stated that he has spoken to the founder of the popular coffee chain and he has confirmed that it was not a cylinder or boiler blast, but a customer had left a bag inside the cafe.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast was from IED device
Rameshwaram Cafe blast
4

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has confirmed that it was a low-intensity IED blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru, reported India Today.

Visuals shared by India Today channel showed a patch of blood, along with nuts, bolts, and metallic objects at the blast location. CM Siddaramaiah later stated that the blast was a bomb blast, from a low intensity device.

Earlier media reports about the incident had reported it as a ‘cylinder blast’. However, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stated that he has spoken to the founder of the popular coffee chain and he has confirmed that it was not a cylinder or boiler blast, but a customer had left a bag inside the cafe.

9 people have been reportedly injured in the blast.

CM Siddaramaiah confirmed the news while speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru. It is now confirmed that the blast was intentional, aimed to target people and cause harm.

Forensic officials and bomb disposal squad are already at the location, carrying out investigation at the site. 9 people have been reportedly injured in the blast.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they emerge.

