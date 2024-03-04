A Christian militant group called National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K), or Niki, has set a three-day deadline for non-locals who are propagating and encouraging the LGBTQ community, ordering them to leave Naga-inhabited areas. Niki is one of the 18 organisations declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967.

NSCN-K issued the deadline on Monday (4th March) after reports emerged of Nagaland’s first LGBTQ conclave titled ‘Rainbow Dialogues: All in this Together” which was organised on 29th February. The group claimed that the Nagas and the Christians would not tolerate any such activities that would destroy the fabric of the society.

Furthermore, they asked the Nagas, including the churches to stay vigilant of “evil forces” that are “trying to destroy the existence of the society”. They also urged the churches to “educate and counsel” the younger generation as they could be vulnerable to “bad influence”.

Continuing the warning, the group said it would not be responsible for any adverse reaction if the non-locals propagating and encouraging LGBTQ in the state fail to leave within three days.

“Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ), alien to the Naga society and something that was never heard of among the Naga people, is trying to make a foothold in Naga society to corrupt and tow away the minds of Naga people especially the younger generation from our cultural and religious beliefs. The intent of evil is and ever has been to deceive and to get someone to call it good,” it said.

NSCN-K alleged that the culture and practices of the outside world had attempted to influence the Naga society by promoting unhealthy behaviour, and unrighteous and unethical ways of life. According to the group, such negative values contradict the moral, cultural and religious values of the Naga people.

The group claimed that the concept of LGBTQ was alien to the Naga society and the Naga people had never heard of it. By trying to make a presence among the Naga people, especially the younger generation, pro-LGBTQ groups were towing away them from their cultural and religious beliefs, they said.

They further claimed that it would pose a serious threat to the moral ethics of the Nagas and would be against the teachings of Christianity.

What is NSCN-K?

National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) or NSCN Niki is a Christian militant group based out of Nagaland. It is one of the factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland. The Ministry of Home Affairs declared the group unlawful under UAPA in 2015.

According to the gazette notification issued by MHA in September 2015, NSCN-K indulges in illegal and violent activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. The group aims to achieve a separate state.

It engages in unlawful and violent activities undermining the authority of the Government of India, and the Governments of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh by spreading terror and panic among the people.

They have camps and hideouts across borders and carry out secessionist activities. They have a history of attacking both armed personnel and civilians alike. The ban on the organisation was extended for five years in 2020.