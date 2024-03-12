On Monday (11th March), the state-run broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) National announced that it will be broadcasting the aarti (morning prayers) of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman, Balak Ram from Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir at 6.30 AM daily.

Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the broadcaster wrote in Hindi, “Mangal Bhavan Amangal Haari, Dravahu Sudasarath Ajir Bihari. Now, every day there will be divine darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla! Watch the daily live broadcast of the Aarti from the Shri Ram Lalla Mandir in Ayodhya, every morning at 6:30 AM only on DD National.”

The morning aarti will be telecast starting from March 12th onwards, and viewers can watch today’s morning aarti here.

Notably, the Ram Lalla idol was consecrated on 22nd January at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya as per Hindu rituals. An official stated that constant efforts were being made to get permission for the live broadcast of the daily morning aarti post the consecration ceremony. The approval to telecast morning aarti will give the opportunity to all those Ram devotees who are unable to visit Ayodhya to seek the divine darshan of Shri Ram.

The official said, “After the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram, we had been trying to get permission for the live broadcast of the daily aarti in the morning. Now that the approval has been given, all those devotees who are unable to visit Ayodhya due to various reasons can have the auspicious sight of Lord Ram through DD National.”

The national broadcaster also announced the re-run of the popular show based on the Hindu epic Ramayan with the same name. It will be re-telecast daily at 6 PM and repeat telecast at 12PM noon.

It tweeted, “The unique tale of righteousness, love, and dedication… Once again, India’s most popular show ‘Ramayana’ has returned. Watch it daily at 6 PM on #DDNational and catch the repeat telecast at 12 PM noon.”

As per the last available data, over 75 lakh Ram devotees have visited the Ram Mandir post the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol on 22nd January. An official added that during the weekend, more than two lakh devotees are visiting the temple.