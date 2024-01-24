The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust recalled a unique incident that occurred on Tuesday (23rd January) – the day when Ram Mandir was thrown open to the public for darshan of ‘Balak Ram’. According to the Trust, it appeared as if devout Ram Bhakt Hanuman ji himself came to seek the darshan of Ram Lalla and left without causing any harm to the sea of devotees gathered there.

Notably, the trust was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court and it manages the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Taking to X, the Trust described the incident of a monkey entering the Ram Mandir’s sanctum sanctorum where the idol of 5-year-old Ram Lalla, Balak Ram, resides.

पास तक पहुंचा। बाहर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने देखा, वे बन्दर की ओर यह सोच कर भागे कि कहीं यह बन्दर उत्सव…

According to the Trust, at around 5:50 pm on Tuesday, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and made its way to the chambers. It then approached the Utsav idol which is the Ram Lalla idol that used to be housed in a tent before the new temple was built.

Observing the monkey’s entry, the security personnel deployed there rushed towards the monkey fearing that it might drop the Utsav idol on the ground.

But when the Police personnel approached the monkey, it calmly retreated towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, it moved towards the east and passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone, the Trust added.

According to the Trust, feeling blessed with the incident, the security personnel said that for them it is as if Hanuman ji himself came to see Ram Lalla.

It is believed that monkeys have a strong association with Hanuman ji who is the reincarnation of Lord Shiv ji. In Ramayana, Hanuman ji, a devout Ram Bhakt helped Shri Ram after Sita ji’s abduction.

Further, Monkeys are believed to have formed Vanar Sena which helped Shri Ram in the Ramayana. In the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, monkeys find a recurring mention.

Notably, on 30th October 1990, the karsevaks rushed past the barricades and hoisted saffron flags atop the Babri Masjid. Later, a monkey settled itself on the central dome and safeguarded one of the flags from being removed after the security forces dispersed the crowd.

Additionally, on 6th December 1992, karsevaks who were there recalled that there was a moment when the structure was not relenting and suddenly a monkey came from a nearby tree and sat on the wall. The monkey looked around, turned its head, and then left. Suddenly, the wall collapsed with a loud noise.