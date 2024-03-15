Friday, March 15, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Electoral bonds were brought to wipe out black money': Amit Shah lashes out at...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Electoral bonds were brought to wipe out black money’: Amit Shah lashes out at Congress, fears return to cash donations would breed corruption

"I want to ask the people of the country. Before bonds were introduced, where did the political parties get money for elections? Was it black money or white money? The money donated through electoral bonds is white. Companies show in their balance sheets that they have donated money for elections. It is accounted for unlike cash," Shah added.

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah electoral bonds
Amit Shah at India Today Conclave (Image Source: India Today)
6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the India Today Conclave on Friday lashed out at the allegations that central agencies were used to extort companies into donating through electoral bonds. Shah asserted that electoral bonds were brought to end the use of black money in politics. He also added that return to cash transactions for donations would result in corruption.

“Do you think the large corporate houses never donated to political parties until now? Where’s the data? Because of electoral bonds, those who donated, their names are out. We brought electoral bonds to end black money in politics. What secrecy are these people (opposition) talking about? They took thousands of crores in donations, did corruption to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crores and are now demanding an explanation from us?” said Shah, hitting out at the allegations of corruption against the central government over electoral bonds.

“I want to ask the people of the country. Before bonds were introduced, where did the political parties get money for elections? Was it black money or white money? The money donated through electoral bonds is white. Companies show in their balance sheets that they have donated money for elections. It is accounted for unlike cash,” Shah added.

Explaining the secrecy of the electoral bonds, Mr Shah said they were kept confidential to dispel fear among donors that they would be harassed by political rivals of a party they had donated money to.

“It was kept secret so that donors are assured that no one can harass them for donating to a particular political party. The electoral bonds reflect on the party’s P&L sheet. It is also reflected in the company’s balance sheet. There is no secrecy about it. It was the earlier cash system where secrecy was needed and caused massive corruption,” Shah further added.

Lambasting the Congress party for running a crooked system of seeking donations for elections, Mr Shah said, “For a long time, Congress party ran a system of accepting cash for political donations. They used to take Rs 1,100 in donations for elections, give Rs 100 to the party and kept Rs 1,000 with themselves. We tried to change that system by bringing in electoral bonds.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Karnataka: NCPCR team busts illegal orphanage run by Salma and Shameer in Bengaluru, was used to traffick young girls to Kuwait

OpIndia Staff -

Home Ministry launches mobile app for persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh seeking citizenship under CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Son-in-law of ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, the largest electoral bond buyer, is a member of I.N.D.I. Alliance party VCK

OpIndia Staff -

Far-left propaganda website The Wire stoops to a new low, reaches out to the jihadi outfit Taliban to oppose the CAA

OpIndia Staff -

As ED arrests Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam, read how she played a crucial role in South Cartel paying ₹100...

OpIndia Staff -

Sour grapes effect? Congress whines about electoral bonds without ever stopping to receive them, goes on a rant as companies move to the BJP

Amit Kelkar -

Congress, DMK supporters spread fake news, lies about ‘Pakistani company’ donating money to BJP through electoral bonds. Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Enforcement Directorate arrests KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in money laundering case related to Delhi liquor scam case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Audacity of these Pakistanis’: After proposing flats for Rohingyas, Arvind Kejriwal wants to jail persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh for supporting CAA

Shraddha Pandey -

Union Government approves electric vehicle policy aimed at making India a hub of EV manufacturing, minimum ₹4,150 crore investment required

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com