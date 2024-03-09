Launching scathing attack on Trinamool Congress and opposition’s INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it does not affect West Bengal government when people are struggling or suffering and the “entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali”.

Addressing a gathering in Siliguri, PM Modi pointed out that to benefit the TMC’s ‘tolabaz’, 25 lakh fake job cards were created and given to the people.

“TMC government gives money to people chosen by ‘tolabaz’. It does not affect TMC when you are struggling or suffering. The entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali. Atrocities against women and to loot the hard-earned money of the poor this is what TMC’s ‘tolabaz’ do,” he said.

Further, hitting out at the TMC over release of MGNREGA wages (issue on which the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been protesting for a long time), PM Modi said that Centre sends the money from Delhi but TMC government looted it.

Exposing the malafide pratices of the TMC government, PM Modi said, “TMC government is looting you at every step. Modi sends the money for MNREGA wages from Delhi but the TMC government here has looted you at every step. To benefit the TMC’s ‘tolabaz’, 25 lakh fake job cards were created and given to the people. If Modi sends money to the poor’s houses, then the TMC government gives your money to the people chosen by ‘tolabaz’,”

The Prime Minister said that everyone in the country is able to see the problems in West Bengal but the irony is that, “First the left did not listen to you and then the TMC also ignored you. They were busy looting the land of the poor”.

#WATCH | West Bengal: During a public meeting in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "TMC government gives money to people chosen by 'tolabaz' It does not pain TMC when you are struggling or suffering. The entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit… pic.twitter.com/u71ZkPdG0e — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

“Therefore, when you gave me the opportunity I gave back all those facilities to you all. We gave free gas connections to the sisters under the Ujjwala scheme, but the TMC government is not even allowing Ujjwala gas connections to more than 14 lakh sisters. Yesterday on Women’s Day, we have taken another step that now the gas cylinder will become cheaper by Rs 100 more. The free ration scheme has also been extended for another five years,” he said.

Further, hitting out at the INDIA bloc, the Prime Minister said that the INDI Alliance of TMC, Congress and Left is also opposing giving you a free ration. Here in Bengal, the corrupt government has made a scam in your ration scheme itself.

“TMC, Congress and INDIA alliance has discriminated with the people of North Bengal. They have devoid this place of development. These people have deprived this area of development. Their leaders and ministers are in jail in the ration scam case. Here the government is not implementing the Ayushman scheme at all,” the Prime Minister said.

He also mentioned that the BJP is committed to fulfilling every aspirations and dream with peace and harmony that’s why after waiting for years, the Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya.

“Article 370 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. There were many issues whose solution no one had even imagined but Modi has solved every such issue.

PM Modi emphasized that due to continuous work for the poor, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in 10 years.

“Modi is creating more and more opportunities for every poor but this is not liked at all by those family members who have come into politics only for power. Therefore, they hatch conspiracies to keep their family at the top of power. This alliance of TMC and Congress also does the same. TMC people are worried about their nephews, and Congress people have to promote the sons and daughters of their royal family. They do not care about you. If anyone cares for your future it is Modi, BJP and NDA,” he said.

“The door to remove TMC will open through Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections. Therefore, lotus should bloom on every Lok Sabha seat of North Bengal,” PM Modi urged voters to vote for the BJP.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)