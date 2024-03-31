On 30th March, Goa police arrested All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee member Deepak Sharma for allegedly physically assaulting two women players.

According to reports, two footballers from Khad FC, a Himachal Pradesh-based football club, were in Goa to participate in the Indian Women’s Football League (IWL). They said in their complaint that on the night of 28th March, Sharma, the owner of the club, barged into their room in drunken state and physically assaulted them.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar said, “Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by the Mapusa police for causing hurt, using force against women and other charges.”

The ministry of Sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of… https://t.co/1s2lwCz98l — Anurag Thakur (मोदी का परिवार) (@ianuragthakur) March 30, 2024

Mapusa police station inspection Shitakan Naik said, “He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand.”

Speaking to PTI, GFA President Caetano Fernandes said the association helped the two women footballers file complaints with the police.

Contrary to the allegations levelled by the women footballers, a group of women players from FC Khad said the accusations against Sharma were false. When Sharma was being taken to the hospital for medical explanation, the group was seen crying.

#AIFF|| The players of FC Khad came in favour of Deepak Sharma who is arrested for physically assaulting two women football players. pic.twitter.com/W1ZWQ4eUOH — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) March 30, 2024

They also tried to stop the media from recording Sharma. Ridiculing the allegations, the group said they had been associated with Sharma for over ten years but never saw him misbehaving.

Furthermore, they added the women who complained against Sharma accompanied them for the first time. One of the players said, “On Friday, one of the complainants moved out of the apartment at 11.30 pm to fetch something. Sharma was upset and questioned why she went out late at night in an unknown city. She got upset over it and started creating drama.”

AIFF has initiated a probe into the matter as well. The probe panel has been asked to submit the report in seven days.