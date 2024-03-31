Sunday, March 31, 2024
Goa: Cops arrest AIFF member after two women footballers accuse him of physical assault, other players deny allegations

Contrary to the allegations levelled by the two women, other players said that they had been associated with Sharma for over ten years but never saw him misbehaving.

AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for physically assaulting women players
AIFF member allegedly assaulted two women players in Goa, arrested (Image: Unsplash, AIFF, Hindu)
On 30th March, Goa police arrested All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee member Deepak Sharma for allegedly physically assaulting two women players.

According to reports, two footballers from Khad FC, a Himachal Pradesh-based football club, were in Goa to participate in the Indian Women’s Football League (IWL). They said in their complaint that on the night of 28th March, Sharma, the owner of the club, barged into their room in drunken state and physically assaulted them.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar said, “Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by the Mapusa police for causing hurt, using force against women and other charges.”

Mapusa police station inspection Shitakan Naik said, “He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand.”

Speaking to PTI, GFA President Caetano Fernandes said the association helped the two women footballers file complaints with the police.

Contrary to the allegations levelled by the women footballers, a group of women players from FC Khad said the accusations against Sharma were false. When Sharma was being taken to the hospital for medical explanation, the group was seen crying.

They also tried to stop the media from recording Sharma. Ridiculing the allegations, the group said they had been associated with Sharma for over ten years but never saw him misbehaving.

Furthermore, they added the women who complained against Sharma accompanied them for the first time. One of the players said, “On Friday, one of the complainants moved out of the apartment at 11.30 pm to fetch something. Sharma was upset and questioned why she went out late at night in an unknown city. She got upset over it and started creating drama.”

AIFF has initiated a probe into the matter as well. The probe panel has been asked to submit the report in seven days.

