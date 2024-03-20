The double murder of Hindu brothers aged 14 and 6 in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, late evening on 19th March, has sent shock waves across the nation. While one accused Sajid was killed in the Police encounter last night, his brother and remaining accused Javed is on the run. The father and uncle of the accused brothers are also in Police custody. The motive behind the double murder is yet to be ascertained. However, the witnesses and the victim’s family members have stated that the accused drank blood after committing the heinous murder. Now it is being claimed that the murder case could be linked with black magic but police have denied this angle.

Amid speculations over the motive, the grandmother of the accused brothers Kuttan has claimed that Sajid was under the influence of “upari hawa” (seemingly referring to black magic). Claiming that the remaining accused Javed is innocent, their grandmother said, “jo kia hoga wo Sajid ne kia hoga.” (Translation – Whatever happened Sajid must have done it.)

Kuttan continued by saying, “Javed is innocent. Sajid was influenced by ‘uppari hawa’. Javed was at home at that time. He came to know about the incident after the Maghrib azaan and ran away out of fear.”

Apart from the grandmother of the accused brothers, some locals have also claimed that Sajid and Javed, the accused individuals, resorted to black magic.

However, SSP has denied the black magic angle in the double murder.

According to reports claiming a black magic angle, before committing the brutal murder, the accused Sajid had told the victims’ mother that his wife was pregnant and going to deliver today. He added that he had 5 children but none of them could survive. Further, the revelation by witnesses and victim’s family members that the accused drank blood after the brutal murder, reports have suggested possible involvement of occult practice in this double murder.

Meanwhile, the father of the accused brothers said that whatever happened was very bad. We do not regret the death of our son as much as we regret the death of those two small children. Javed was at home yesterday (Tuesday). He had left home after 7 pm when he received a call from someone, the father of the accused brothers added.

Uncle Kamuruddin said that Sajid was very angry, he didn’t listen to anyone and everyone at home did not talk to him much.

Sajid and Javed’s mother Nazreen said that she is saddened by the death of both children. Regarding the encounter of her son Sajid, she stated that whatever wrong he did, he faced the right consequences for it.