Friday, March 22, 2024
Updated:

Gujarat Congress leader Rohan Gupta quits party citing ‘constant humiliation’ and ‘character assassination’, had earlier withdrawn from Ahmedabad East seat

Gupta stated that he is unwilling to endure any further assaults on his self-esteem. The person who has humiliated him for the past two years, as stated in the letter, will likely continue to do so in the future, with no one able to stop them.

Rohan Gupta Congress
Rohan Gupta (Image Source: The Economic Times)
2

Gujarat Congress leader Rohan Gupta resigned from the grand old party on Friday, citing “constant humiliation” and “character assassination,” days after withdrawing his candidacy from the Ahmedabad East constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rohan Gupta expressed his distress over senior Congress leaders linked to its Communication department. He mentioned that his father, who is currently battling serious health conditions, recounted instances of betrayal and sabotage over the past 40 years.

“He doesn’t want me to pay the same price as the whole family has seen the mental trauma I have gone through in the last two years, which was caused by the senior leader connected with the Communication Department,” Gupta wrote on the microblogging site.

The former Congress leader mentioned, “My father could foresee the same thing happening to me, which I couldn’t. He endured it and ended up deteriorating his health, undergoing bypass surgery, something he never wanted for me.”

Gupta stated that he is unwilling to endure any further assaults on his self-esteem. The person who has humiliated him for the past two years, as stated in the letter, will likely continue to do so in the future, with no one able to stop them.”With a heavy heart, I have made the difficult but necessary decision to resign in order to protect my self-respect. My conscience no longer allows me to remain in the party. This same leader has also harmed the party with his arrogant and rude behavior,” he added.

On March 19, Rohan Gupta withdrew from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat contest due to his father’s serious medical condition. Gupta, who was the Congress’ national spokesperson, was among the candidates declared by the party on March 12.All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat are scheduled for polling in a single phase on May 7, with vote counting set for June 4.

