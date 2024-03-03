A shocking case has come to light in Hyderabad where a woman named Sahnaz Khan abducted a nine-month-old baby. The incident occurred in Madannapet neighbourhood in Hyderabad at about 8 pm on the night of 2nd March. The perpetrator started working at the household only two days before she committed the crime.

After the kidnapping came to light, it became a challenge for the authorities to recover the infant safely. However, the child was successfully rescued within a few hours by the police personnel in a swift response operation. Notwithstanding the grave circumstances, an extensive investigation by the police led them to the baby who was discovered in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

The police thoroughly examined the CCTV footage material in the early phases of the inquiry which helped them identify the culprit. Sahnaz was captured carrying the child in the recorded video. The accused had boarded the bus from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Zaheerabad. The Zaheerabad police were promptly notified by the Madannapet police officials of the development and tipped off to apprehend her, ensuring a coordinated effort between the two sides.

The police caught the woman and securely retrieved the child when the bus arrived at the location. The family members breathed a sigh of relief when the cops found the baby and expressed their gratitude to the Madannapet and Zaheerabad police for their prompt action. The child was later reunited with his family, bringing a quick resolution to the distressing problem.

Notably, it was also discovered that the offender was recently employed as a house-help in the residence where the abduction took place. She had started working at the house just a couple of days before the crime. However, the police managed to save the child and arrest Sahehnaz Khan before the situation escalated into a major crisis.