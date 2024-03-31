Among his long list of criminal cases, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was also an accused in the 2005 communal riots that broke out in Mau, where he and his gang members had terrorised the public by brandishing an AK-47 from an open jeep. Further, he was also accused of attacking the convoy of then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath who had challenged him and vowed to get Justice for victims of Mau communal violence.

In 2008, Ansari and his henchmen ambushed the convoy of then-sitting MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath while it was en route to Azamgarh. Initially, the convoy was attacked by hurling stones, later petrol bombs were thrown to torch vehicles part of the convoy which was followed by indiscriminate gunfire. One person lost his life while six others were injured in the attack. However, Yogi Adityanath narrowly escaped the ambush because of the last-minute decision to switch to another car within the convoy, rather than remaining in his usual vehicle.

Speaking to News18, retired IPS officer Brij Lal who was then ADG Law and Order, recounted details of the 7th September 2008 attack on Yogi Adityanath’s convoy. The 1977 batch officer recalled that to bring the situation under control he had to be airdropped from the chopper along with an AK-47 rifle.

According to the retired IPS officer, the story goes back to 2005, when communal riots erupted in Mau. Brij Lal said, “During this time, the five-time MLA and mafia-turned-politician whose name cropped up for inciting the riots in Mau was seen waving an AK-47 from an open jeep.”

The then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath had tried to visit Mau to meet the victims but he was not allowed to enter the district. He was stopped at Dohrighat, from where he was forced to return to Gorakhpur. At that time, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Later, in 2008, Yogi Adityanath challenged Mukhtar Ansari and vowed that he would get justice for the victims of the Mau riots. For this, he had announced to take out a rally in Azamgarh against terrorism under the leadership of his Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Speaking with News18, Brij Lal said, “Yogi ji had announced a rally against terrorism in Azamgarh under the leadership of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.” He added, “The chosen date was 7 September 2008 and DAV College ground was chosen as the venue for the rally.”

According to Brij Lal, Yogi Adityanath was thought to be travelling in a red SUV, which was part of a 40-vehicle convoy. Just before the cavalcade touched Azamgarh, it came under stone-pelting, followed by the hurling of petrol bombs and gun-firing. Following the attack on his convoy, Yogi Adityanath’s gunner also opened fire.

The former IPS officer added, “It was just a matter of coincidence that he changed the vehicle at the last moment and left his red SUV so his life was saved. It was a planned attack.”

He remembered that when he heard about the attack, he quickly flew to Azamgarh in a helicopter and landed in Civil Lines.

He stated, “Since all other officials were already engaged, I took an AK-47 and asked the then-divisional commissioner to inspect the affected areas. I remember moving in the lanes of Azamgarh along with the AK-47. We carried out frequent raids and booked several people who indulged in violence.”

According to the officer, it was a planned attack and Yogi Adityanath had a narrow escape because of the last-minute decision to switch to another car within the convoy.

Nine years after the attack, he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017. Since then, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a crackdown on organised crime and criminals in the state, clamping down on gangs and their activities.

He had said, “Mafia dons and professional criminals are begging for their lives. There is no place for any mafia dons or criminals in UP.”

Meanwhile, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari had been behind bars since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him and was lodged in the Banda Jail when his health deteriorated. Later, he was rushed to hospital where he died of cardiac arrest. On Saturday (30th March), he was laid to rest amid heavy security presence in Ghazipur’s Mohammadabad Darzi Tola.