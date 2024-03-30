On Saturday (30th March), dead gangster Mukhtar Ansari was buried at his ancestral Kali Bagh graveyard in Mohammadabad, located in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Mukhtar Ansari died on Thursday, 28th March, after his health deteriorated in jail. Thousands of supporters of the gangster Ansari attended his funeral. The gathered crowd even chanted slogans of ‘Mukhtar Ansari Zindabad’ during the funeral procession. A chaos erupted during this time as the supporters of the dead mafia don broke barricades in an attempt to enter the graveyard.

Earlier, a large crowd gathered outside the house of Mukhtar Ansari in Mohammadabad in Ghazipur before the funeral procession started. During this, some people also shouted slogans of ‘Mukhtar Ansari Zindabad’. Tight security arrangements were made in Ghazipur and Mau areas ahead of the burial of the gangster. A large number of police forces were deployed near Mukhtar Ansari’s house and outside the graveyard.

Afzal Ansari, Omar Ansari, and the entire family of the dead gangster were present at the funeral. The funeral procession started at around 9.25 am with the police force and security agencies constantly monitoring the situation. A security cordon was set up at the graveyard, about half a kilometre from Ansari’s residence. Mukhtar Ansari was buried at the graveyard around 10.35 am next to the graves of his parents.

At the time when the procession reached near the graveyard, people in the procession created a ruckus, and rushed to enter the graveyard. The people in the procession with the dead body also had a brief scuffle with the police as seen in the video. As per the Police, only the family was supposed to enter the graveyard. But the gathered crowd broke through the gates of the graveyard and the police had to resort to a brief lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Mukhtar Ansari, a convicted criminal in murder and extortion case, and an under trial accused in several other criminal matters, died after a heart attack in the Banda jail. This is not the first time that a criminal’s funeral procession saw such massive crowds. Even during the funeral processions of terrorists Yakub Memon and Burhan Wani, thousands had gathered and raised slogans in their memory.