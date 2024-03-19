'It's a cow, we can eat its meat': GD Goenka School in Gandhidham mislead Kumla children

The GD Goenka English Medium School in Gandhidham, Kutch, is mired in a controversy. A text that insulted Hinduism was included in the school’s study materials printed for the students which sparked protests from the Hindu community. The students were given study materials by the school in which some controversial and disagreeable information about the cow was mentioned. A statement in the school’s study materials stated, ‘We can eat its (cow’s) meat,’ sparking outrage and prompting an apology from the school administration.

The incident took place at GD Goenka Private English Medium School in Gandhigam, Kutch. As per the reports, the school administration has made attempts to negatively influence the young minds of the school children. Controversy erupted as a photo of a cow was accompanied by the caption in the study material of the school children. “This is a cow. It is black and white. It says Mooo. It likes to eat grass. We love to drink its milk. We can eat its meat. It has two horns on its head and likes to live in the field,” the material read.

The people of the Hindu community protested strongly and demanded an apology from the school administration. OpIndia made efforts to contact the school. But contact could not be established.

The school has issued a letter and apologized to the people of the Hindu community. The school in the letter has written that it had no such intention to demean and insult the Sanatan Dharma. The school also stated that the content published in the study material was taken from Pinterest.

“We understand and respect the cultural and religious values of Sanatan and we apologize for any offense or misunderstanding caused by our campaign. It was not our intention to disrespect or disregard any beliefs or practices,” the apology letter read.