‘I will use this to cut meat during Ramzan’: Javed discloses Sajid bought new knife just before killing Hindu children Ayush and Ahaan

Javed unveiled to the police that he was just waiting outside the place with a bike and had nothing to do with the crime. According to the police, Sajid's wife did not have a child despite their four years of marriage and the couple had marital issues.

Javed (left) and Sajid (right). (Source: NDTV)
After the arrest of absconding Javed in the Badaun murder case, new details have emerged. Javed’s brother Sajid who mercilessly slaughtered two children Aayush and Ahaan on the evening of 19th March in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, reportedly bought a fresh knife before committing the crime. He claimed that the knife would be utilised to chop meat during the Islamic holy month when his brother and the second accused Javed inquired about it.

Speaking to the media, Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi discussed the details emerged after Javed’s interrogation. The perpetrator mentioned that Sajid had been running his shop in front of the victims’ residence for the previous four to five years and the two sides knew each other.

Javed informed that on the fateful day, Sajid came to their barber shop as usual in the morning and proceeded to serve customers with haircuts and shaving. Around ten o’clock in the morning, he complained that he was feeling unwell and left. He then returned at around 1 pm and again claimed to be unwell. Afterwards which Sajid and Javed shut down the barber shop and went back to Sakhanu village where their family home is located.

Javed informed police that in their home, Sajid was talking about having meat for lunch. Later in the day they had returned to their shop in Badaun. He had purchased a new knife and Javed asked him about it. Sajid allegedly replied that Ramzan is going on and they can use the knife to cut meat. Later in the day, Sajid suggested that they should visit the house of the children Ayush and Ahaan, as they were known to the family.

Javed unveiled to the police that he was just waiting outside the place with a bike and had nothing to do with the crime. According to the police, Sajid’s wife did not have a child despite their four years of marriage and the couple had marital issues. Sajid’s family members have also been questioned by the police. His father alleged that Sajid had been sick since he was a child and he used to take him to multiple pirs (Muslim spiritual healers) and the mausoleum of Chhote Sarkar-Bade Sarkar in Badaun. Sajid’s mother spent several days with him in the shrine when he became unwell at the age of ten, per the authorities.

The police stated that they were looking into Sajid’s ailment and noted that he had an aggressive temperament. There were moments when he was uncontrollably angry. He had once consumed rat poison in anger to kill himself, as per reports. Police officials are of the opinion that Sajid had already decided to kill the children before he went to their house. Alok Priyadarshi conveyed that all of the details provided by people about the instance will be compiled and examined. The family of the Hindu youngsters who died will also be questioned thoroughly about the same.

Sajid and Javed, who ran a barbershop in Badaun, murdered two Hindu boys Aayush and Ahaan alias Honey on the evening of 19th March. After the murders, the culprits absconded from the scene. Sajid was eliminated in an encounter with the state police the same day while Javed was arrested from Bareilly after he surrendered on the night of 20th March. The accused also tried to kill Piyush, the brother of the victims, but he managed to escape with injuries. The victim family has stated that they have no idea what prompted Sajid to commit such a crime and that he had been familiar with them, even had asked for financial help citing his wife’s medical issues.

