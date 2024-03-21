In a major development, Javed, the second accused involved in the murder of two Hindu boys Aayush and Ahaan in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun was arrested from Bareilly late on the night of 20th March. His brother Sajid, who allegedly killed the boys, has already been killed in a police encounter.

After his arrest, Javed claimed innocence, saying that Sajid alone committed the crime and he was not part of it. He claimed, “I went to Badaun but there was a lot of crowd. I absconded to Delhi and came directly to Bareilly from there to surrender. I have call recordings of people informing me that my brother has committed the crime. Take me to the authorities. I am a very simple and innocent person. He was my elder brother and he had done it. I didn’t do anything.”

“My name is Mohammad Javed and I am from Badaun,” he confirmed when people around him inquired about his identity. He again pleaded, “Please hand me over to the cops.” The people also checked his ID. He claimed that they shared a very good relationship with the family of the victims and he is still unaware of the motivation behind the heinous act. “Beat me if you want but I swear on my mother I’m innocent,” he said although the people assured him that they won’t do anything to him.

Javed had turned off his phone after the horrifying event and escaped to Delhi. According to accounts, he was apprehended by locals at the satellite bus stop and turned over to the cops.

Javed allegedly injured himself in an effort to avoid a possible confrontation before arriving at the police station. The accused resorted to self-harm as a preventative tactic because he knew that if he got hurt, the cops would take care of his medical requirements immediately. Javed claimed he was innocent and uninvolved in the deaths of the two youngsters out of fear of being encountered by the police.

Alok Priyadarshi, Senior Superintendent of Police verified the news of the arrest to the media and added that further investigation would proceed after Javed’s interrogation who is being transported to Badaun. The officer noted that the pressure from the probe and the Rs 25,000 award the police had offered for the offender were the reasons behind the development.

Sajid and Javed, who ran barbershops in Badaun, murdered two Hindu boys Aayush and Ahaan alias Honey on the evening of 19th March. After the murders, Sajid fled the scene and was eliminated in an encounter with the state police the same day. The accused also tried to kill Piyush, the brother of the victims, but he managed to escape with injuries.