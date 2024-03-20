Wednesday, March 20, 2024
‘We used to go to their shop for a haircut’: Badaun victims’ father and brother refute ‘personal enmity’ angle peddled by media

In the aftermath of the horrifying incident in UP's Badaun, where Sajid and Javed killed two Hindu children, several media organisations had floated a theory that the murders stemmed from 'personal animosity' between the two families. However, the victim's father and brother have debunked the claims, saying they fail to comprehend what drove those men to such depravity.

OpIndia Staff
25

On 19th March, the brutal murders of 11-year-old Aayush and 6-year-old Ahaan also known as Honey at the hands of Sajid and his brother Javed sent shockwaves in the country. Now, the grieving family members, including the victims’ father Vinod and 6 to 7-year-old brother Piyush who was also attacked by the accused but miraculously survived, have come forward to share their horrific ordeal and counter the ‘personal enmity’ narrative disseminated by the media in a despicable attempt to provide a reason behind the crime.

The distraught father expressed his continued horror at the incident and his lack of comprehension of its cause. He added that he was unaware of the encounter of one of the culprits, Sajid, by Uttar Pradesh Police when he tried to escape. He mentioned that he stayed at a different place and never interacted with the perpetrators.

His son Piyush voiced, “The man from the salon came and took my brothers upstairs and killed them. I don’t know why he killed them and also tried to do the same with me. However, I shoved the knife aside, pushed him back and ran downstairs. I suffered injuries in my hand and head. We regularly visited his salon for haircutting. The two accused had come to attack us.” He also did not know any hostility or arguments between the two sides.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Badaun, the alarming incident transpired at 7:30 in the evening at the deceased’s residence in the Civil Lines neighbourhood of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. Sajit attacked the three young boys when they were playing on the terrace where he succeeded in murdering two of them. A crowd did attempt to prevent him from absconding when he reached downstairs but he managed to flee.

The senior official conveyed that Sajid was eliminated when he fired bullets at the cops. The murder weapon and his revolver are already with the authorities. The First Information Report featured the names of both Sajid and Javed and the cops are searching for the latter. He also highlighted that the two asked for Rs 5,000 from the family members of the victims.

On the other hand, police held a flag march throughout the city, the next morning due to the increasing tension brought on by the horrifying event. The locals were furious over the incident which led to massive protests and were urged to maintain law and order in the area.

The victim’s family lives on a house’s third story in Baba Colony in Civil Lines. The mother works at a salon providing beauty services while the father is employed as a water tank contractor in Ghazipur. The couple was not at home when the instance happened.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, two minor Hindu children were murdered by accused Sajid after slitting their throats. A third child also suffered severe injuries on the neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sajid, who was subsequently gunned down in an encounter with the police, was accompanied by his brother Javed.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

