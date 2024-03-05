On Monday, a 24-year-old man from Kerala was arrested by the Karnataka Police after he attacked three college-going girls with acid. The accused attacked just as the victims were preparing to enter the exam hall at Kadaba Government College in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. The accused has been identified as Abin Shibi, an MBA student from Malappuram’s Nilambur.

According to preliminary reports, three girls who were attacked have been identified as Aleena, Archana, and Amrita. The three suffered injuries after the accused Abin threw acid at them in the college. The college administrators apprehended the accused before he fled the scene and turned him over to the authorities.

A preliminary investigation into the incident found that the accused meant to target one of the victims, who suffered third-degree facial burns. The girl was attacked after she rejected his relationship advances. However, as he attacked the victim, two other girls who were with the victim during the attack also suffered injuries.



The incident is said to have occurred when the victims were about to enter the exam hall at Kadaba government PU college for Class 12 exams.

“The girls were preparing for the Pre-University Course (PUC) exams while sitting in the corridors of the college when the accused, Abin Shibi, wearing a mask and a cap to conceal his identity, arrived and threw a bottle of acid at the girl who had rejected his advances. While the girl suffered third-degree facial burn injuries, two others sustained minor injuries after some amounts of acid spilled on them. All the three are undergoing treatment,” Kabada Police confirmed.

“The stalker who was wearing the college uniform was nabbed by college staff immediately after the incident and handed over to the police. He has been arrested. He wore a school uniform and gained entry into the school premises as a student to carry out the crime. We are investigating who gave him the uniform,” the officer added.

BJP leader and Udupi Lok Sabha MP Shobha Karandlaje took cognizance of the incident and targeted the ruling Congress over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state. “The recent acid attack on female students at Kadaba Govt Junior College, carried out by an accused from Kerala, highlights a dire law & order situation. The victims’ future hangs by a thread,” she said in a post on X.

As per the reports, it has come to the fore that the main victim belongs to the same community as that of the accused and hails from Kerala. She had come to the state of Karnataka for her further studies. “It looks like an act of desperation due to rejection of love,” the Police said.

At present, an FIR against the accused under section 326(A) of the Indian Penal Code that deals with acid attacks has been filed based on the complaint filed by the college authorities. “If the parents of any of the girls file a complaint, we will also invoke provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused,” the Police added.

Further investigations into the case are underway.