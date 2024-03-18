Monday, March 18, 2024
BRS leader K Kavitha hatched a conspiracy with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, paid Rs 100 crores to AAP leaders: ED on Delhi liquor scam case

While denying Manish Sisodia’s bail, the apex court in October 2023 had noted that a money trail of Rs 338 crore has been tentatively established in the case.

OpIndia Staff
In a startling revelation in the Delhi Liquor Police scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (18th March) said that their investigation has revealed that BRS leader K Kavitha and others conspired with top AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Liquor policy. 

According to the ED, in exchange for these favours, BRS leader Kavitha paid Rs. 100 crores to the AAP leaders. By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickbacks, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP, ED said as quoted by news agency ANI. 

The financial probing agency added that in the entire conspiracy, K Kavitha and her associates had planned not only to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP, but also to further generate profits/proceeds of crime. 

Sharing the details and update about the case, ED said that it arrested K Kavitha on 15th March in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. Subsequently, New Delhi’s Special PMLA Court gave her remand to ED. The agency has been granted permission for custodial interrogation for 7 days till 23rd March. 

The agency also carried out a search at K Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad on 15th March, the day when she was arrested. According to the ED, during the search proceedings, relatives and associates of K Kavitha obstructed the ED officials from performing their duty. 

So far, the central probing agency has conducted searches on 245 locations across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and other places. It has arrested 15 persons including Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, along with Vijay Nair in this case. 

ED has filed 1 Prosecution Complaint and 5 Supplementary Complaints in this matter. The agency statement also added that out of Proceeds of Crime generated, assets worth Rs. 128.79 Crore have been traced and attached vide Provisional Attachment Orders dated 24.01.2023 and 03.07.2023. 

Further investigation is underway in this case. 

Click here to understand the Delhi Liquor policy scam case in which BRS leader and daughter of Former Telangana CM KCR, K Kavitha is accused of being a member of the ‘South Cartel.’ 

Meanwhile, once while denying Manish Sisodia’s bail, the apex court in October 2023 had noted that a money trail of Rs 338 crore has been tentatively established in the case.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

