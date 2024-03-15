Friday, March 15, 2024
Enforcement Directorate arrests KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in money laundering case related to Delhi liquor scam case

The arrest came after the probe agency conducted searches at her Hyderabad house earlier on Friday, March 15.

She is reportedly affiliated to the 'South Cartel.'
She is allegedly a member of the 'South Cartel.' (Source: Times of India)
10

In the latest development in the money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise Police scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC from her house in Hyderabad. The officials are bringing her to Delhi.

The arrest came after the probe agency conducted searches at her Hyderabad house earlier on Friday, March 15.

The action comes after Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, skipped at least two summonses issued by the probe agency.

Prior to this, Kavitha was questioned thrice last year in connection with the case and the probe agency had even recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development came days after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi and one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party, in connection with the case. According to the Enforcement Directorate, she is a member of the ‘South Cartel,’ which allegedly received payments in the case.

