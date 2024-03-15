In the latest development in the money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise Police scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC from her house in Hyderabad. The officials are bringing her to Delhi.

BRS leader K Kavitha likely to be arrested in connection with the liquor policy case, being brought to Delhi



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG#EDRaid #TelanganaNews pic.twitter.com/M9PdF8WDap — Republic (@republic) March 15, 2024

The arrest came after the probe agency conducted searches at her Hyderabad house earlier on Friday, March 15.

The action comes after Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, skipped at least two summonses issued by the probe agency.

Prior to this, Kavitha was questioned thrice last year in connection with the case and the probe agency had even recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development came days after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi and one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party, in connection with the case. According to the Enforcement Directorate, she is a member of the ‘South Cartel,’ which allegedly received payments in the case.