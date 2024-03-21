Thursday, March 21, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: ASI survey of Bhojshala complex in Dhar to start on March 22

A bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra allowed the ASI survey of the complex while hearing an interlocutory application filed in a pending writ petition. The writ petition pending before the court was filed by the Hindu Front for Justice seeking a scientific survey of the Bhojshala premises and to reclaim it on behalf of the Hindus. 

OpIndia Staff
Here is all you need to know about Bhojshala, the temple of Saraswati
The Bhojshala Complex, Saraswati idol (Right). (Image: Twitter)
The ASI survey of the Bhojshala complex in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh will start on Friday (22nd March). Following the High Court’s directive, the Additional Director of the Archaeological Survey of India has written a letter to Indore Divisional Commissioner, Collector Dhar, SP Dhar in this regard. Earlier on 11th March, the Madhya Pradesh High Court (Indore bench) directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific investigation, survey, and excavation at the Bhojshala complex.

ASI has further been directed to submit its report before the next hearing on 29th April.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain representing the Hindu community in the court case shared this information from his X handle. He wrote, “ASI survey to start in Bhojshala from tomorrow i.e 22.03.2024.”

Notably, the 11th-century Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument. Hindus believe it is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) but the Muslim side disputes it claiming that it is Kamal Maula Mosque.

On Wednesday (May 11), the Madhya Pradesh High Court also admitted a petition seeking a stay on the offering of Namaz by Muslims in the complex of the Bhojshala monument in the Dhar district of the State.

As per the arrangements made by the ASI on 7th April 2003, Hindus perform puja at the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims offer namaz there every Friday.

However, on 2nd May 2023, the Hindu Front for Justice filed a PIL challenging the ASI order. Apart from the ASI survey and reclamation of the Bhojshala, they have also sought a ban on the members of the Muslim community from offering namaz on its premises. 

Earlier in September last year, the guards reportedly found an idol of Goddess Vagdevi between 9th and 10th September. However, the administration had denied the claim of the idols ‘appearing’ and removed it.

OpIndia Staff
